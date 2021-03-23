Sweetening the bitterness of your morning cup with a spoonful of sugar is a classic method to bring balance to the drink. Unfortunately, sugar doesn’t fulfil any nutritional need, and consuming too much can lead to many health risks, including diabetes and weight gain, according to registered dietitian Stefani Sassos.

If you drink multiple cups and add multiple sugar packets, the calories can really add up. “The American Heart Association recommends men get 9 teaspoons of added sugars daily and women no more than 6,” Rose-Francis explains. “If the average person drinks one to two cups of coffee daily and adds roughly 2 teaspoons of sugar, that could be approximately 20-65% for women or roughly 30-40% for men. That is a lot!”