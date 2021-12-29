Life

14 Sparkly Buys To Make New Year's Eve Round Yours A Party

Welcome in 2022 with a bang – and some balloons – even if you're simply staying in.

Decided to stay in this New Year’s Eve and have a cosy – or epic – evening round yours?

Whether you were always planning on spending it snuggled up at home, or you’ve had your plans scuppered by cancelled events, know that a New Year’s Eve night in can be just as fun as heading “out” out

From gorgeous decorations and pretty candle holders to faux fur blankets and delectable cheese boards, you just need a few bit and bobs to make New Year’s Eve at home a special one.

These chic, stylish, simple New Year’s Eve must-haves will ensure that even if you’re just with a partner or friend, you can still ring in 2022 in style.

1
iZoeL New Years Eve Party Set
Amazon
Even if you're staying in, there's no reason not to decorate your home – this New Year's Eve party pack is perfect for transforming your home.

Get it for £13.99
2
Battilo Home White Faux Fur Blanket
Amazon
If you're going to stay in, you might as well be cosy, right? Celebrate the New Year in comfort with a faux fur blanket draped over your lap while you snuggle up and watch your favourite movie. (What could be better?!)

Get it for £89.99
3
Pink Bloom Gold Twinkle Little Star Party Garlands
Amazon
Want to 'jazz up' your place for a sense of occasion? These twinkly, starry garlands are perfect for adding a little sparkle this New Year's Eve.

Get it for £12.99
4
Urbn Living Tea Light Candle Stick Holders
Amazon
Get a sense of ambiance to your home with these tea light holders. Not keen on live flames? Opt for flameless candles instead.

Get it for £9.99
5
FABV Cocktail Making Set
Amazon
If you're going to do drinks at home, a cocktail making kit is a must. If you don't already have one, this copper kit is absolutely gorgeous.

Get it for £31.99
6
The Alchemist Cocktail Book: Master the dark arts of mixology
Amazon
This mixology guide will tell you everything that you need to know to make all your favourite cocktails.

Get it for £13.33
7
Luxury Gift in a Box Spa-at-Home Pamper Treatment
Amazon
Fancy spending New Year's Eve relaxing and pampering yourself? Treat yourself to this pamper set and see in 2022 with an at-home spa experience.
Get it for £29.95
8
Hendrick's Gin
Amazon
Instead of toasting midnight with prosecco, how about making a gin cocktail? If you're going to have gin, it has to be Hendricks.

Get it for £25 (was £28.29)
9
Sipsmith FreeGlider Alcohol Free Spirit
Amazon
Whether you're starting Dry January early or you're simply not a big drinker, this alcohol-free spirit is the perfect alternative to gin and vodka.

Get it for £22.50
10
Art Deco Scrabble Set
Amazon
Just because you're spending the night in, that doesn't mean you can't have fun. A competitive board game could help to make the evening a little more exciting.

Get it for £30.92 (was £36.99)
11
N/C Cheese Board
Amazon
A cheese board is a New Year's Eve (and all round festive) must-have, if you don't already have one now is the time to treat yourself.

Get it for £31.99
12
Snowdonia Cheese Company Gift Hamper
Amazon
Top your cheese board with this lovely selection of cheeses, chutneys and crackers. (Don't forget to let the cheese sweat it out to enhance its flavour!)

Get it for £36.99
13
Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Box
Amazon
It's not a celebration without chocolate. Add a bit of "ambassador's reception" luxury to your evening in with some of your favourite 'fancy' chocolates.

Get it for £8 (was £10.50)
14
Oak & Steel Stainless Steel Copper Rose Gold Champagne Flutes
Amazon
How elegant are these copper champagne flutes? They're perfect for toasting at midnight, even if you are just staying in.

Get it for £30.49
15
Glittery Garden Insta-Themed Social Media Party Photo Booth Frame
Amazon
This photo booth frame and props is the perfect way to make your New Year's Eve in a little more fun – even if you are just spending it with a friend or partner.

Get it for £15.95 (was £20)
