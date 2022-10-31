Listen, it’s not that we don’t love scrolling through Facebook over spooky season and seeing a sea of Smiffys wigs, hastily-applied eyeshadow and splashes of the last bottle of fake blood Poundland had to offer at the last minute. It’s really not.
But one of our favourite Halloween traditions of recent years is taking a look at what the rich and famous have been able to pull together with their seemingly-bottomless costume budget.
Over the weekend, the first batch of stars headed out in full Halloween regalia as seasonal shindigs got underway, and with the big day finally here, even more A-listers have donned body paint, elaborate wigs and even prosthetics to give us both tricks and treats with their outfits.
Here’s a selection of just some of our favourite celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022…
Janelle Monáe went all out to channel The Fifth Element
Yes, that really is Diddy underneath that Joker costume
Lizzo gave us two costumes in 2022, including this fabulous Marge Simpson reference
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly paid homage to Pam And Tommy on Halloween
They also did... this
Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch kept it current with their Hocus Pocus-inspired costume
And Rebel Wilson looked ahead to the upcoming Barbie movie
With Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey also referencing the big screen with her Avatar outfit
Of course, it wouldn’t be Halloween in 2022 without a trip to the Kardashian-Jenners with Kylie delivering not one, not two but three looks
And Kim also gave us this nod to X-Men
Back in the UK, an unrecognisable Maya Jama served up Bad Grandma
While Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas switched it up with their tribute to the Addams Family
And Myleene Klass kept it in the family with this fun Scooby Doo idea
RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Symone gave a shout-out to Whoopi Goldberg
This year’s obligatory Corpse Bride came courtesy of Latto
Kerry Washington gave us quite the throwback with her costume
And we just have to give a special mention to Henry Golding’s Maverick ensemble
