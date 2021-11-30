We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
It’s Save The Children’s National Christmas Jumper Day on December 10, so if you’re yet to buy this year’s Christmas knit, now is the time.
Advertisement
Whether you’re after a kitsch Bridget Jones-inspired Crimbo jumper, a classic Fair Isle design, or a more modern take on the festive look, we’ve got you covered.
Here are some of our favourite designs from online retailers this year.
Advertisement
1
Irevial Ladies Christmas Jumper Xmas Snowman
2
Red Olives Unisex Christmas Jumper Reindeer Snowflakes
3
IDGREATIM Unsiex Ugly Christmas Pullover Sweatshirts
4
RAISEVERN Unisex Ugly Christmas Sweater
5
ASOS DESIGN Curve Foundation Christmas jumper in fairisle pattern in navy
6
ASOS DESIGN knitted christmas jumper with fairisle stag in red
7
TU Christmas Cream 'Merry & Bright' Sequin Jumper
8
TU Christmas Snoopy Navy Fair Isle Jumper
9
Boden Relaxed Fair Isle Jumper, Rockabilly Red
10
Solesmith Christmas Mouse Jumper
11
Boden Festive Fair Isle Jumper, Multi
12
Ellie Ellie Prosecco Ho Ho Ho Christmas Sweatshirt
13
Betty Bramble Ladies Rose Gold Christmas Tree Christmas Jumper
14
Jigsaw Snowflake Beaded Cashmere Blend Jumper, Navy
15
Of Life & Lemons 'Gingle Bells' Unisex Christmas Jumper