Christmas Jumpers 2021: 15 Of The Best Designs Of The Season

Hurry, many of these festive favourites are already selling out.

It’s Save The Children’s National Christmas Jumper Day on December 10, so if you’re yet to buy this year’s Christmas knit, now is the time.

Whether you’re after a kitsch Bridget Jones-inspired Crimbo jumper, a classic Fair Isle design, or a more modern take on the festive look, we’ve got you covered.

Here are some of our favourite designs from online retailers this year.

1
Irevial Ladies Christmas Jumper Xmas Snowman
Amazon
You know a Christmas jumper is good when you feel festive just by looking at it. This quirky snowman and Christmas tree print gives this jumper a wonderfully festive feel, complete with a unique colour scheme. (Why aren't more Christmas jumpers pink?!)

Get it for £28.99 from Amazon
2
Red Olives Unisex Christmas Jumper Reindeer Snowflakes
Amazon
How cute is this unisex reindeer and snowflake Christmas jumper? It's cosy and slouchy, and oh so festive.

Get it from Amazon for £12.99 (prices ranges depending on size)
3
IDGREATIM Unsiex Ugly Christmas Pullover Sweatshirts
Amazon
This jumper takes 'crazy cat lover' to a whole new level. This is without a doubt the ultimate Christmas cat jumper, and it is absolutely perfect for any cat lover. Who knew cats looked so cute in Christmas hats?

Get it from Amazon for £25.99
4
RAISEVERN Unisex Ugly Christmas Sweater
Amazon
This Christmas jumper makes a real statement. The green and red Fair Isle style print screams Christmas, while the bow-tie wearing llama adds a quirky twist. What more could you want from a festive jumper?

Get it from Amazon for £19.99 (was £24.99)
5
ASOS DESIGN Curve Foundation Christmas jumper in fairisle pattern in navy
ASOS
How great is this Christmas jumper? This slouchy green and navy Fair Isle sweater offers a different take on traditional Christmas jumper colours, and it has to be said it looks effortlessly cool.

Get it for £28 from ASOS
6
ASOS DESIGN knitted christmas jumper with fairisle stag in red
ASOS
This knitted Christmas jumper (complete with a cosy roll neck) with Fair Isle stag print is wonderfully festive. The burgundy and cream colour scheme add a vintage twist.

Get it for £25 from ASOS
7
TU Christmas Cream 'Merry & Bright' Sequin Jumper
Sainsburys
This cream jumper features sequins and a quirky 'Merry & Bright' slogan, giving it festive vibes that are both fun and effortlessly chic.

Get it for £20 from Sainsburys
8
TU Christmas Snoopy Navy Fair Isle Jumper
Sainsburys
How cute is this Snoopy-themed Fair Isle Christmas jumper? It looks super cosy too.

Get it for £20 from Sainsburys
9
Boden Relaxed Fair Isle Jumper, Rockabilly Red
John Lewis
This Fair Isle jumper complete with a bright, bold pattern and a number of mini pom poms offers the perfect combination of comfort and style.

Get it from John Lewis for £95
10
Solesmith Christmas Mouse Jumper
Not On The High Street
This personalised nordic-style mouse Christmas jumper is both cute and chic; it's festive without being too Christmassy.

Get it from Not On The High Street for £35
11
Boden Festive Fair Isle Jumper, Multi
John Lewis
This classic-style Christmas jumper is wonderfully festive. Featuring lots of bright, bold colours and traditional prints - think: jolly snowmen, gingerbread men, robins, and stars - this is the perfect jumper for anyone who loves everything about the festive season.

Get it from John Lewis for £95
12
Ellie Ellie Prosecco Ho Ho Ho Christmas Sweatshirt
Not On The High Street
This slouchy, red and gold prosecco-themed Christmas sweater is the epitome of comfort; it's soft and can be worn oversized. It's also chic and stylish with a wonderfully festive edge.

Get it from Not On The High Street for £26.40 (was £33)
13
Betty Bramble Ladies Rose Gold Christmas Tree Christmas Jumper
Not On The High Street
If it features a Christmas tree, it's festive enough for us. This Christmas jumper's simplistic design makes it effortlessly chic, while also screaming Christmas.

Get it from Not On The High Street for £32
14
Jigsaw Snowflake Beaded Cashmere Blend Jumper, Navy
John Lewis
This snowflake beaded Christmas jumper gives a subtle nod to the festive season while being simple enough to be worn all winter long.

Get it from John Lewis for £115
15
Of Life & Lemons 'Gingle Bells' Unisex Christmas Jumper
Not On The High Street
How cute is this unisex gin-inspired Christmas sweater? If you're a gin lover, this is the perfect festive jumper to add to your collection.

Get it from Not On The High Street for £32
