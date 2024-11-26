I'm A Shopping Writer, And This Is The Only Clothing Brand On My Christmas List

Onitsuka Tiger

I’ve been writing shopping content and gift guides for years now, and I have to tell you, I don’t usually think clothes make good gifts (unless they’re socks).

I don’t often have them on my own Christmas list, because outsourcing taste to someone else is frankly more trouble than it’s worth.

With one exception.

Very rarely, a brand comes along whose products are so relentlessly gorgeous, and whose fit is so stylish yet forgiving, that I send the website to my loved ones and say “anything from here will do.”

This year, that’s clothing and shoe brand Onitsuka Tiger.

Let’s start with their cult-status Mexico 66 shoe, which comes in a range of colourways (my favourite is the bright yellow and black option).

They include some features of the brand’s original 1961 LIMBER-UP™ trainer, along with some modern design features and even a higher-top Mid Runner.

Those are based on the trainers designed for the 1964 Japanese national team, and were kept off-market by the brand for years. They’re made with combined cow and synthetic leather.

Of course, that’s not their only incredible shoe ― I’m drooling over their Colorado Eighty-Five NM trainers, which are based on the brand’s off-road ’80s running shoe design.

They’re as functional as they are beautiful, with air holes in the forefoot of the midsole and gel in the heels to absorb shock.

Then, there’s the brand’s endless supply of elevated day-to-day clothes like hoodies and T-shirts.

I dare you to find someone who wouldn’t appreciate their Gen Z-approved long socks with the timeless Tiger motif on it; like so much of their brand, they’ll look good on whatever gender you’re buying for.

Of course, if you’re after something you can wear pretty much everywhere, they’ve got your back (and arms, and legs, and... OK, you get it).

Their padded coach jacket with its fleece lining is effortlessly stylish, for instance. I’m also a huge fan of their unisex wool hoodie.

Lastly, there are accessories galore (like this mini backpack) that are about as close to failsafe as a sartorial gift can be.

Alongside their beanies and socks, I reckon I’ll be nabbing myself a Mexico 66-yellow tote bag too.