The Best Date To Book Holiday Accommodation On Before Jetting Off

There’s nothing worse than finding the fairytale cottage, romantic apartment or dreamy villa for your holiday, only to then realise that it’s already been booked for the dates you want to go away.

But how can we book far enough in advance to bag a bargain, while making sure we get our holiday accommodation of dreams?

Fortunately, Vrbo (part of Expedia Group) has unveiled eight key dates by which travellers should book their villas, cottages or beach houses in 2023 if they wish to travel during peak seasons.

The busiest months for booking whole, private holiday homes are January and February, so you need to get your skates on.

According to the holiday rental site, if travellers plan their trip ahead of that surge, they will have a better chance of choosing between the widest selection of rentals and the best value for their money to find the perfect place to spend their holidays with family and friends.



In 2023, to have the widest selection of available properties for key travel periods, travellers are advised to book no later than the below dates:



Easter holiday: Book no later than 9 February Early May Bank Holiday: Book no later than 17 March Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III: Book no later than 23 March End of May bank holiday: Book no later than 3 April Summer holidays: Book no later than 30 May Autumn half-term holidays: Book no later than 14 August Christmas holidays: Book no later than 30 October February 2024 half-term holidays : Book no later than 22 December 2023