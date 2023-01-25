Holiday Warning To UK Travellers To Check Their Passports' Blank Pages

GoodLifeStudio via Getty Images Some countries require a fully blank visa page for valid entry

UK travellers are being urged to check the blank pages of their passport before jetting off in 2023 – or risk losing their holiday.

Since the UK left the EU, it’s now more important than ever to check your passport before travelling as everyone who holds a British passport must follow the Schengen area requirements for trips to any EU country except Ireland.

However, one travel expert has warned that there’s one rule relating to blank passport pages that few people are aware of.

Cody Candee, CEO, and founder of luggage storage and travel company Bounce, told the Mirror: “If you run out of blank passport pages you will have to renew your passport sooner than your renewal date.

“Some countries, such as Italy, require a fully blank visa page for valid entry, while others, such as South Africa require at least two.

“Be sure to check the requirements of your chosen destination before traveling so that you don’t get caught out.”

Candee also warns that fake Government websites for renewing passports are proving a major problem for travellers.

He explained: “These websites attempt to charge users £20 - £100 on top of the official passport fee, by offering additional ‘validation’ services.

“When applying for a new passport, be cautious of these types of websites, and be sure only to use trusted sources.”

According to new Schengen area requirements, passports should be valid for at least three months before travel – but the issue date of your passport also is affected by the rules.

To travel, your passport must have been issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country you’re intending to travel to.