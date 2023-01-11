Dmitry Ageev / EyeEm via Getty Images There goes our holiday plans.

If you’re hoping to jet off to somewhere in Europe in 2023, you need to be aware of a lesser-known post-Brexit passport requirement that could ruin your holiday plans if not followed.

While we know that our passport mustn’t have expired before we travel, for visits to some countries, it also needs to have been issued within a certain date.

Advertisement

Let us explain: all UK passport holders need to now follow Schengen area rules if they’re going on a trip to an EU country (except Ireland).

Although not members of the EU, countries like Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Lichtenstein are also part of the Schengen zone.

Passports should be valid for at least three months before travel – but the issue date of your passport also is affected by the rules.

To travel, your passport must have been issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country you’re intending to travel to.

Advertisement

So although you may think your passport is fine because it has loads of time left on it, it may be that you could be stopped from going on holiday because it’s been too long since it was issued.

Schengen zone countries

The 27 Schengen countries are: