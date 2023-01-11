If you’re hoping to jet off to somewhere in Europe in 2023, you need to be aware of a lesser-known post-Brexit passport requirement that could ruin your holiday plans if not followed.
While we know that our passport mustn’t have expired before we travel, for visits to some countries, it also needs to have been issued within a certain date.
Let us explain: all UK passport holders need to now follow Schengen area rules if they’re going on a trip to an EU country (except Ireland).
Although not members of the EU, countries like Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Lichtenstein are also part of the Schengen zone.
Passports should be valid for at least three months before travel – but the issue date of your passport also is affected by the rules.
To travel, your passport must have been issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country you’re intending to travel to.
So although you may think your passport is fine because it has loads of time left on it, it may be that you could be stopped from going on holiday because it’s been too long since it was issued.
Schengen zone countries
The 27 Schengen countries are:
Austria
Belgium
Czech Republic
Croatia
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland