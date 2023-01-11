Jeff Overs/BBC via PA Media It could save you a packet on days out in the future.

Our money-saving lord and saviour Martin Lewis returned to our screens this Tuesday on ITV to share his tips with the nation.

The founder of MoneySavingExpert urged viewers to take action now by spending to just £1 in order to save hundreds in the future.

He explained that by spending £1 on a price comparison site, you could bag buy-one-get-one free cinema tickets for a whole year.

All you need to do is go to CompareTheMarket.com and take out a single day’s travel insurance, with prices starting at £1. However, your cheap policy will then qualify you for two-for-one cinema tickets every Tuesday and Wednesday for an entire year.

For the older readers among you, you might remember a deal very similar to this once upon a time, known as ‘Orange Wednesdays’.

The financial guru also advised viewers that there’s currently a very cheap Vue cinema deal via Groupon available right now.

He said: “Five Vue cinema tickets, £20 via Groupon, or 2 for £9, 10 for £38.

“Check your local cinema prices to see if it would be a saving, some only cost a fiver, some cost £12. Use any day, on a 2D film until March 14, so that could be Avatar 2.