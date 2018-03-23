What’s that? You want us to eat loads of chocolate in an effort to find the best? As news of HuffPost’s Easter egg taste test rippled through the office, there was no shortage of willing volunteers.

Three hours and 28 eggs later, we’d discovered that too much chocolate is an actual thing, gin and cocoa are not tastes that belong together, and the winner of the Huffpost Easter egg challenge is … nope, we have important judging notes to give first.

For our incredibly scientific and rigorous test, we split our eggs into four categories according price – from £5 and under, through to the heady heights of more than £10 – and then added an extra section for free-from eggs.

Our fearless testers for each category (nobody tested more than five eggs because eating 28 eggs would be ridiculous), each awarded each egg a mark out of 10 based on taste, texture, appearance and the extra stuff included inside. After finding out the price, they then added their score out of five for value, and noted some personal remarks, of which there were many.

We smashed up eggs from Tesco, Asda, Green & Blacks, Cadbury, M&S, Waitrose and more, including dark, milk and white varieties, before totting up the scores, averaging them out and crowning the king of each category. So who won what?

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW LIFESTYLE Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest