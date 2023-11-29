This Easy 2-Ingredient Treat Makes The Perfect Christmas Gift

Karen M. Romanko via Getty Images Dark Chocolate Fudge

Handmade gifts are so touching – but if they’re baked, they can be as stressful to make as they are delightful to receive.

First of all, there’s the food supply situation. What if those delicious iced buns (that have to be eaten on the same day) are opened at the same time as a million other sweet treats?

Then, there’s all the rest of it: allergies, cost, and frankly, hassle. Which is why my favourite handmade gift is (and always has been) a gluten-free, customisable, two-ingredient treat that keeps for months, can be stored until long after the festive season, and can even be made in the microwave.

Behold: chocolate fudge.

How’s it made?

All you’ll need to make the dessert (which can last for up to four weeks fresh, and up to three months in the freezer) is chocolate and condensed milk.

First of all, line a greased 20cm x 20cm square baking tin with greaseproof paper. This is where you’re going to place your fudge mix to cool.

Take one 400ml can of sweetened condensed milk and 450g of chocolate (ideally dark chocolate ― this sets better, and bear in mind that you’re mixing it with milk anyway, so the taste will be mellowed out).

Simply break up the chocolate and place it in a saucepan with the condensed milk (or a non-metallic heatproof bowl, if you’re microwaving).

Either heat it on a gentle heat on the hob and stir every now and then until you get silk-smooth results, or microwave the mix in 20-second bursts until you get the same result.

If you want, you can add extras like nuts or dried fruit to your mixture now. I love crystallised ginger with some dark chocolate fudge – or add walnuts, candied orange peel, or dried cranberries soaked until plump in rum for a Christmassy feel.

Then, transfer the mixture into your prepared tray and smooth the top with the back of a wooden spoon. Don’t cut it yet, though – leave it in the fridge for an hour before slicing into squares.

And that’s it! You can make your own adorable gifting bags to place the fudge in when gifting time comes – but this should be last-minute, as the treats will only stay fresh in an airtight container.

