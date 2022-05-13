21 Of The Best Engagement Photos You Probably Haven't Seen Before

Some couples skip the engagement photo shoot because they think it will be corny or awkward. But these award-winning images show just how fun, creative and romantic these shoots can be.

Wedding-planning website Junebug Weddings announced the winners of its annual Best of the Best Engagement Photography contest this week after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Photographers from around the world submitted nearly 4,000 images; 50 made it into the final collection.

Advertisement