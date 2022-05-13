Life

21 Of The Best Engagement Photos You Probably Haven't Seen Before

These are the winners of an annual engagement photography contest – and they're stunning.

Relationships Reporter, HuffPost

Some couples skip the engagement photo shoot because they think it will be corny or awkward. But these award-winning images show just how fun, creative and romantic these shoots can be.

Wedding-planning website Junebug Weddings announced the winners of its annual Best of the Best Engagement Photography contest this week after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Photographers from around the world submitted nearly 4,000 images; 50 made it into the final collection.

Below, we’ve rounded up 21 stand-out photos from the bunch. To see the collection in full, head over to Junebug Weddings.

1
Payton Wilson | Payton Marie Photography
2
Edward Winter / READYLUCK
3
Liat Aharoni | Liat Aharoni Photography
4
Eshant Raju Oguri | Eshantrajuphotography
5
Vasilis Liappis | 2p_weddings
6
Jessie Lyee | Jessielyee Photography
7
Kristi Boatright | Stori Photos
8
Bego Avila | Begography
9
Valerie Fernandez | Salt & Shores Photography
10
Adriana Morais | Adriana Morais Photography
11
Jordan Voth | Jordan Voth Photography
12
Helena and Laurent Martin | Helena and Laurent Photography
13
Leah Miessler | Leah Miessler Photography, LLC
14
Inna Yasinska | Inna Yasinska Photography
15
Alina Kay | Alina Kay Photography
16
Jackson Leong | Plan A Production
17
Lukas Piatek | Lukas Piatek Photography
18
Johanna Grzonka | Finn & The Fox Photography
19
Marcella Laine
20
Orlando Suares | Viridian Images Photography
21
Haley Hawn | Haley Hawn Photo
