The Best Exercise For Lower Back Pain Can Be Done From Your Bed

If you’re suffering from a sore lower back, you’re not alone ― Bupa says two-thirds of us suffer from the twinges at one point or another.

And while the thought of working out with a beleaguered back can feel unappealing, the NHS says staying active and doing some exercises and back pain can help those suffering to recover.

Back pain that makes movement too painful is worth seeing a GP about, but otherwise, both the NHS and the British Heart Foundation recommend a series of stretches to ease the pain.

One of them, which involves your knees, can even be done from bed.

“Knee hugs” can ease lower back pain

A single or double “knee hug” can gently stretch your back without placing too much pressure on your spine.

“A good place to do this exercise is on your bed”, the NHS says (sold).

To perform the movement, the British Heart Foundation says you should lie down on your bed with your legs out straight.

Then, you can raise either one of your knees or both of them to your chest. Using your hands, cup them over your knee/s and pull them further towards your chest (this is the “hug” part).

Stay in that position for five seconds, then release your hands and slowly straighten your leg, or legs, back to the ground or mattress.

SOS Physiotherapy shared that the movement is a great way to gently activate the lower back and glute muscles.

They recommend holding the “hug” for 20, rather than five, seconds; the NHS says it’s a good idea to gradually build up your stretch time, but not at the cost of rushing yourself if you’re uncomfortable.

What other exercises help with back pain?

Knee rolls, “cat-cow” movements, trunk rotations (twisting your torso with your hands crossed over your chest), and side bends are all good options.

Low-impact sports like swimming, walking, and yoga can help too, Bupa says.

They add: “You might get a bit of pain at first when you’re moving around, but that doesn’t mean it’s harmful.”

