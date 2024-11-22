LifeBeautyshoppingparent

These 54 Amazon Black Friday Deals Are the Only Gift Guide You'll Need

With deals on Stanley cups, Swarovski jewellery, Jack Daniels whisky, and more...
Amazon

It’s finally here ― Amazon’s Black Friday sales have arrived at last.

If you’re looking to get the bulk of your Crimbo shop out of the way early, this is basically your Superbowl (mine too).

There’s only one “problem,” though ― there are so many great deals out at the moment that it can be hard to pick the very best deals.

Luckily, we’ve trawled through the site on your behalf to find the creme de la creme.

Happy shopping!

This gorgeous William Morris advent calendar is worth over £80, making its current 37% price cut even more impressive.
Amazon
£28.49 (originally £45.00)
And 'tis the season for Pukka's 23%-off herbal tea advent calendars.
Amazon
£9.95 (originally £12.99)
Save 20% off this TikTok-famous Stanley Quencher cup.
Amazon
£35.96 (originally £45.00)
Save 53% on this gorgeous Denby casserole dish they'll keep for years.
Amazon
£75.99 (originally £160.00)
Save 41% on Theo Randall's Italian Deli cookbook.
Amazon
£16.40 (originally £28.00)
Dishoom's 60%-off cookbook will be treasured by home cooks.
Amazon
£10.92 (originally £27.00) for a hardcover copy.
There's 43% off this oak cask-matured Scotch The Glenlivet whisky.
Amazon
£22.99 (originally £39.50)
Is it bad that I'd probably use this 63%-off Barbie Dreamhouse myself?
Amazon
£129.99 (originally £349.99)
If they love makeup but you know nothing about it, this 52%-off Real Techniques brush set is more or less failsafe.
Amazon
£9.99 (originally £20.99)
This L'Oreal lash serum and Telescopic Lift mascara duo gift set is 63% off.
Amazon
£8.99 (originally £24.00)
Amazon
There's 25% off this original GHD straightener.
£103.99 (originally £139.00)
Amazon
The 17% discount on this PS5 amounts to £80 off.
£399.99 (originally £479.99)
Amazon
This gorgeous 77%-off Complete Works of Sherlock Holmes is now the set pressie for about five of my family members.
£20.99 (originally £89.90)
Amazon
This 42%-off Shark heated brush will do the same job as a viral alternative, but for far less.
£69.99 (originally £119.99)
Save 57% on the box set of YA series Divergent.
Amazon
£13.85 (originally £31.96)
Amazon
I can smell the 70% savings on this Vera Wang Princess perfume.



£17.99 (originally £60.00)
Sarah J. Maas' first five A Court Of Thorns And Roses books are 30% off in this box set. It's perfect for BookTok fans!
Amazon
£34.84 (originally £50.00) for 5 books
I might order this 63%-off set of eight Horrible Histories books for myself.
Amazon
£17.95 (originally £55.92)
Amazon
Sorry, but why didn't anyone tell me about this National Geographic crystal advent calendar (that's 27% off)?
£25.49 (originally £34.99)
Amazon
There's 50% off this Pandora Hyperbola bracelet at the moment.
£34.60 (originally £69.00)
Young readers will love this 15-piece Roald Dahl box set (and you'll love its current 67% price cut).
Amazon
£33.00 (originally £98.85) for 15 books.
Amazon
Save 20% on this Xbox Series S.
£199.99 (originally £249.99)
Amazon
This LEGO classic suitcase has an impressive 63% price cut.
£13.99 (originally £37.77)
Amazon
Baylis & Harding's scent-sational advent calendar is a gorgeous 53% off.
£21.00 (originally £45.00)
Amazon
Nab 41% off this Aperol Spritz.
£10.00 (originally £17.00)
Amazon
This 59%-off L'Oreal gift set is more or less foolproof.
£11.99 (originally £28.99)
Amazon
I might have to by two LEGO R2-D2 sets while they're 30% off (one for my nephew, and one for, er... a friend).
£62.99 (originally £89.99)
Amazon
This 53%-off Baylis & Harding handcare gift set is the perfect "just in case" pressie.
£3.78 (originally £8.00)
Amazon
They'll never know you bought Calvin Klein's unisex CKIN2U perfume for 71% less.
£18.04 (originally £62.00)
Amazon
I adore this six-piece Yankee Candle votive gift set, and its 33% price cut doesn't hurt either.
£16.19 (originally £23.99)
Amazon
If this huge gift Lindt chocolate hamper doesn't quite make it to its giftee, we understand. It's 32% off"
£23.74 (originally £34.99)
Amazon
A classic L'Oreal Men Expert skincare set is even more tempting at 40% off.
£12.00 (originally £19.99)
Amazon
There's 32% off this bottle of Jack Daniels right now.
£28.50 (originally £42.00) for 70cl
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Maybelline's 'Sky High' mascara still has beauty buffs enthralled. Nab it for 50% off!



£6.49 (originally £12.99)
Amazon
Dove's 'Unwind' gift set is down by 53% at the minute.
£4.75 (originally £10.00)
Amazon
This 10-piece mini bath and shower aromatherapy set is a decent 25% off.
£36.00 (originally £48.00)
Amazon
If your friends are anything like mine, this 31%-off litre of Absolut vodka will be more than welcome.
£20.90 (originally £30.30)
Amazon
This Sylvanian Families adventure treehouse playset is 35% off.
£32.99 (originally £52.99)
Amazon
This 5-piece Nivea gift set is a tempting 47% off!
£9.49 (originally £18.00)
Amazon
Kids will love this Aquadoodle mat that's down by 45%.



£16.00 (originally £28.00)
Amazon
Simple's 53%-off skincare set is skincare perfection.
£5.70 (originally £12.00)
Amazon
This motorised Percy toy from Thomas and Friends toy is 31% off.
£10.99 (originally £15.99)
Amazon
Moana fans will love this Disney Princess doll that's down by 41%.
£9.50 (originally £14.99)
Amazon
This Melissa & Doug magnetic play set is down by 35%!



£11.00 (originally £16.99)
Amazon
This Neal's Yard bath set is down by an irresistibubble 23%.
£19.96 (originally £26.00)
Amazon
Spark joy for crafters with this 31%-off water marbling kit.
£15.63 (originally £24.99)
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Wagamama's Feed Your Soul cookbook, down by 61%, is a home cook's dream.
£8.57 (originally £22.00) for a hardback copy.
Amazon
This highly-rated LEGO fire command unit set is 34% off.



£32.99 (originally £49.99)
Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed
Treat the sparkling water addict in your life for 46% less woith the SodaStream Art.



£74.99 (originally £139.99)
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Music lovers will adore these Beats headphones – they're 60% off!



£139.99 (originally £349.95)
