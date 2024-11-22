These 54 Amazon Black Friday Deals Are the Only Gift Guide You'll Need

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
It’s finally here ― Amazon’s Black Friday sales have arrived at last.
If you’re looking to get the bulk of your Crimbo shop out of the way early, this is basically your Superbowl (mine too).
There’s only one “problem,” though ― there are so many great deals out at the moment that it can be hard to pick the very best deals.
Luckily, we’ve trawled through the site on your behalf to find the creme de la creme.
Happy shopping!
This gorgeous William Morris advent calendar is worth over £80, making its current 37% price cut even more impressive.
And 'tis the season for Pukka's 23%-off herbal tea advent calendars.
Save 20% off this TikTok-famous Stanley Quencher cup.
Save 53% on this gorgeous Denby casserole dish they'll keep for years.
Save 41% on Theo Randall's Italian Deli cookbook.
Dishoom's 60%-off cookbook will be treasured by home cooks.
There's 43% off this oak cask-matured Scotch The Glenlivet whisky.
Is it bad that I'd probably use this 63%-off Barbie Dreamhouse myself?
If they love makeup but you know nothing about it, this 52%-off Real Techniques brush set is more or less failsafe.
This L'Oreal lash serum and Telescopic Lift mascara duo gift set is 63% off.
There's 25% off this original GHD straightener.
The 17% discount on this PS5 amounts to £80 off.
This gorgeous 77%-off Complete Works of Sherlock Holmes is now the set pressie for about five of my family members.
This 42%-off Shark heated brush will do the same job as a viral alternative, but for far less.
Save 57% on the box set of YA series Divergent.
I can smell the 70% savings on this Vera Wang Princess perfume.
Sarah J. Maas' first five A Court Of Thorns And Roses books are 30% off in this box set. It's perfect for BookTok fans!
I might order this 63%-off set of eight Horrible Histories books for myself.
Sorry, but why didn't anyone tell me about this National Geographic crystal advent calendar (that's 27% off)?
There's 50% off this Pandora Hyperbola bracelet at the moment.
Young readers will love this 15-piece Roald Dahl box set (and you'll love its current 67% price cut).
Save 20% on this Xbox Series S.
This LEGO classic suitcase has an impressive 63% price cut.
Baylis & Harding's scent-sational advent calendar is a gorgeous 53% off.
Nab 41% off this Aperol Spritz.
This 59%-off L'Oreal gift set is more or less foolproof.
I might have to by two LEGO R2-D2 sets while they're 30% off (one for my nephew, and one for, er... a friend).
This 53%-off Baylis & Harding handcare gift set is the perfect "just in case" pressie.
They'll never know you bought Calvin Klein's unisex CKIN2U perfume for 71% less.
I adore this six-piece Yankee Candle votive gift set, and its 33% price cut doesn't hurt either.
If this huge gift Lindt chocolate hamper doesn't quite make it to its giftee, we understand. It's 32% off"
A classic L'Oreal Men Expert skincare set is even more tempting at 40% off.
There's 32% off this bottle of Jack Daniels right now.
Maybelline's 'Sky High' mascara still has beauty buffs enthralled. Nab it for 50% off!
Dove's 'Unwind' gift set is down by 53% at the minute.
This 10-piece mini bath and shower aromatherapy set is a decent 25% off.
If your friends are anything like mine, this 31%-off litre of Absolut vodka will be more than welcome.
This Sylvanian Families adventure treehouse playset is 35% off.
This 5-piece Nivea gift set is a tempting 47% off!
Kids will love this Aquadoodle mat that's down by 45%.
Simple's 53%-off skincare set is skincare perfection.
This motorised Percy toy from Thomas and Friends toy is 31% off.
Moana fans will love this Disney Princess doll that's down by 41%.
This Melissa & Doug magnetic play set is down by 35%!
This Neal's Yard bath set is down by an irresistibubble 23%.
Spark joy for crafters with this 31%-off water marbling kit.
Wagamama's Feed Your Soul cookbook, down by 61%, is a home cook's dream.
This highly-rated LEGO fire command unit set is 34% off.
Treat the sparkling water addict in your life for 46% less woith the SodaStream Art.
Music lovers will adore these Beats headphones – they're 60% off!