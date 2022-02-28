Life

The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes From February 2022

Miso grilled cheese, melty cheese dips, cheesy pastas ... are we sensing a theme?

It’s no secret that if January is the month we all try to eat more salads, February is the month we seek solace in comfort food. And this month’s most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!) are proof that the world has tossed a whole lot of stress onto our shoulders.

In this list of beloved recipes, you’ll find a chocolate cake so dark you could get lost in it, eggy ramen noodles that are just asking to be slurped up, miso butter grilled cheese and more recipes you’ll want to sink your teeth into. Give the list a look and let us know what you’re most excited to make.

10
Damn Delicious
Instant Pot Pulled Pork Nachos
Get the recipe from Damn Delicious
9
Half-Baked Harvest
Miso Butter Grilled Cheese
Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest
8
I Heart Umami
Chiang Mai Chicken Curry Noodles (Thai Khao Soi Gai)
Get the recipe from I Heart Umami
7
Half-Baked Harvest
Margherita Pizza Dip (with Burrata)
Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest
6
Half-Baked Harvest
Crispy Parmesan and Pesto Egg In A Bagel
Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest
5
Half-Baked Harvest
25-Minute Chili Oil Egg Ramen
Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest
4
Love and Olive Oil
Sour Cream Chocolate Cake with Glossy Chocolate Frosting
Get the recipe from Love and Olive Oil
3
Two Peas And Their Pod
Stromboli
Get the recipe from Two Peas And Their Pod
2
How Sweet Eats
Cacio e Pepe Roasted Cauliflower
Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats
1
Two Peas And Their Pod
Homemade Soft Pretzels with Cheese Sauce
Get the recipe from Two Peas And Their Pod
