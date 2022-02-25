We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
It’s Pancake Day on March 1, which means – if you haven’t already – it’s time to start planning for the most epic stack and some champion-level flipping (if you dare).
Whether you’re planning on celebrating Shrove Tuesday with some classic crepes, fluffy American-style pancakes, or quirky Japanese-inspired cloud pancakes, you’re going to need the right tools to perfect your toss.
To make cooking up the perfect pancake stack easier and a whole lot more fun, we’ve put together a guide to some of the best Pancake Day buys – from the right kitchen kit to some delectable toppers.