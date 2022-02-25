Life

All The Pancake Day Essentials You Need To Make Sure It Doesn't Fall Flat

Cook up the most delicious pancake stack with these tools and tricks – plus some incredible toppers.

It’s Pancake Day on March 1, which means – if you haven’t already – it’s time to start planning for the most epic stack and some champion-level flipping (if you dare).

Whether you’re planning on celebrating Shrove Tuesday with some classic crepes, fluffy American-style pancakes, or quirky Japanese-inspired cloud pancakes, you’re going to need the right tools to perfect your toss.

To make cooking up the perfect pancake stack easier and a whole lot more fun, we’ve put together a guide to some of the best Pancake Day buys – from the right kitchen kit to some delectable toppers.

1
Amazon
This clever baking set
This 12-piece baking set features three large mixing bowls complete with easy-pour sides to make making and transferring your pancake mix into the pan so much simpler.
Get KitchenAid Baking Set for £28.99 (was £34.40)
2
Amazon
A handy electric hand whisk
There's nothing worse than lumpy batter, is there? Finding a lump of flour in your crepe completely ruins the experience, hence why a whisk is a must-have this Pancake Day. (Electric whisk too pricey? Opt for a manual whisk instead.)
Get Morphy Richards Hand Mixer Electric Whisk for £21.98
3
Amazon
This squeezy pancake mix bottle
Say goodbye to messy batter spills with this squeezy batter mixer and dispenser, featuring a useful wire whisk.
Get Secok Pancake Batter Mixer And Whisk for £9.99
4
Amazon
This non-stick crepe pan
Forgot the perfect recipe for pancakes? Worry not, this pancake pan, which features an ingredient list and some simple pancake-making instructions, has got your back.
Get the Premier Cookware Essentials Pancake Pan for £8.99 (was £12.99)
5
Amazon
These measuring essentials
If you're going to whip up pancakes this Pancake Day – or any time of the year – you need the right measuring tools. That's where this measuring jug and cup set comes in handy, providing you with a range of measuring options and no need for a scale.
Get Aukow Measuring Jug Cup and Spoons Set for £11.55 (was £13.89)
6
Amazon
The top topping of them all
Of all the pancake toppings to choose from, Canadian maple syrup is a classic. (A Pancake Day go-to of mine is maple syrup and bacon – honestly, it tastes divine.)
Get Buckwud Maple Syrup for £11.11
7
Amazon
A crepe game-changer
Keen to recreate those effortlessly thin crepes from your favourite crepe stand? This is the tool you need – heat it up, pour the batter on, and use the handy wooden scraper to evenly distribute. It's that simple.
Get Russell Hobbs 20920 Fiesta Crepe and Pancake Maker for £31.34 (was £41.99)
8
Amazon
These mega wide spatulas
For tossing your pancakes with ease, a wider spatula is a must. This two-pack of heat resistant and dishwasher safe silicone spatulas make flipping your crepes a breeze.
Get Two BundlePro Wide Silicone Spatulas for £12.99
9
Amazon
This quick crepe mix (FYI, it's award-winning)
Can't seem to master the art of making your pancakes from scratch? This award-winning waffle and pancake mix is the answer for whipping up the most amazing pancakes without the stress.
Get Quick Crepes Luxury Waffle & Pancake Mix for £19.99
10
Amazon
This classic pancake topper
It's not Pancake Day without lashings of Nutella, is it? For the dream combo, top your Nutella with sliced strawberries or banana and a spray of whipped cream.
Get Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread for £2 (was £2.89)
11
Amazon
This fun mini pancake pan
For a fun twist on pancakes, this non-stick mini pancake maker features a range of quirky animal designs. (If you're making pancakes for kids, this is sure to be a hit.)
Get the Jcevium Pancake Pan for £19.99
12
Amazon
A gigantic bottle of Lotus (and a huge bag of biscuit bits)
Got a thing for Lotus Biscoff spread? This 1kg bottle of topping sauce and bag of crushed crumbs is the ultimate pancake topping combination.
Get Lotus Biscoff Topping and Crumble for £14.49 (was £14.94)
13
Amazon
This compact pancake (and snack) maker
This works exactly like a waffle iron but makes fluffy, thick American-style pancakes. Featuring a non-stick cooking plate, it's simple to use and also to clean once you're done.
Get the Giles & Posner EK4215G Compact Mini Snack Maker Grill for £19.99
14
Amazon
This easy peasy lemon squeezy tool
Half squeezers, half jugs, the perfect tool for extracting all the juice out of your lemons, without covering your fingers in juice, using the easy 'press and pour' action.
Get the Epicurio Lemon Squeezer set for £24.95
15
Amazon
Everything you need for the most luxurious chocolate pancakes
For the ultimate chocolate pancake, this handy set has everything that you need, from an instant pancake mix to all the chocolatey toppings you could dream of – it even comes with lashings of clotted cream.
Get the Chocolate and Clotted Cream Fluffy Pancakes kit for £11.95
