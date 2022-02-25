Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost Pancake Day essentials for the most amazing pancakes

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

It’s Pancake Day on March 1, which means – if you haven’t already – it’s time to start planning for the most epic stack and some champion-level flipping (if you dare).

Advertisement

Whether you’re planning on celebrating Shrove Tuesday with some classic crepes, fluffy American-style pancakes, or quirky Japanese-inspired cloud pancakes, you’re going to need the right tools to perfect your toss.

To make cooking up the perfect pancake stack easier and a whole lot more fun, we’ve put together a guide to some of the best Pancake Day buys – from the right kitchen kit to some delectable toppers.