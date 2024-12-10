This Celeb Fave Jewellery Organiser Makes Me Feel Like An Actual Functioning Adult

Dayna McAlpine/HuffPost UK/Stackers Quite the transformation.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

When it comes to my jewellery collection, I went to the Pat Butcher school of garish earrings – in my opinion, the bigger and bolder, the better.

Advertisement

Having rocked a short back and sides for my entire 20s, earrings have always been my chosen way to make a statement when it comes to jewellery, seeing as my ears are so clearly on show.

However, for as amazing as my earring collection is... my chosen way of storing it up until recently has been far from impressive.

Yup, I’ve shamelessly been tossing them into a plain jewellery box that I’ve had since I was 18, when no student halls room was complete without various items of twee Urban Outfitters homeware. My earrings lived dumped side by side with various tangled necklaces, the odd brooch and ring that I forgot existed at the bottom of my dumping box of trinkets.

That is until I was introduced to Stackers.

Stackers offer a seriously flexible jewellery storage solution, giving you the option to pick and choose drawers and boxers to stack (get it?) into your own personalised jewellery box. To access your jewellery collection, you simply lift each layer off, choose what you fancy and off you pop – no panicked ‘where the hell is that pair of earrings’ or detangling required.

Advertisement

Dayna McAlpine/HuffPost UK/Stackers Well, it's certainly more pleasing than the jumble I had before.

I opted for their Set Of 3 Classic Jewellery Box, which comes in every aesthetically shade of pastel you can imagine. After choosing your colour you can then choose which layers best suit you – from drawers to a mix of trays with different sized storage spaces.

For me, the mixed layers offering best suited my needs (the larger watches and accessories layer fit my glasses collection PERFECTLY) and I also got an extra earrings layer to accommodate my gigantic collection.

The Stackers Jewellery Boxes are also lined with a luxurious velvet interior which keeps jewellery safely protected – a much safer option for my lot!

The best bit? I can just keep buying more layers to add to my jewellery box as and when my collection grows – yes, please do buy me more earrings for Christmas.

Advertisement

If the Stackers Sets don’t fit your needs, you can also opt to buy layers and drawers separately and assemble your own chic tower.