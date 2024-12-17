LifeChristmasshoppingMen

8 Of The Best Last-Minute Gifts For The Most Stylish Man You Know

Don't let rushing reduce you to buying them yet another beard kit.
You know the man in your life deserves better than another generic shower set this Christmas.

But if wondering what you really SHOULD get them this year (that isn’t barbecue, golf, or beer-related) has left you dithering ’til the last minute, you might face the decidedly un-thoughtful possibility of giving them nothing at all.

So, we thought we’d help to save you from panicked doom-scrolling with some of the best last-minute gifts that look like you’ve thought about them for months.

VOID
Let's start with VOID's watches.

The Swedish design company turned watch brand was founded by mechanical engineer and designer David Ericsson — perhaps that's why I find their functional, quietly self-assured designs so satisfying.

Take me to VOID
Onitsuka Tiger
True fashion lovers have been waiting for an Onitsuka Tiger gift for years now.

The company's cult-status Mexico 66 shoes are based on the trainers the company designed for the 1964 Japanese national team and were kept off-market by the brand for years. They’re the perfect example of the brand's "if you know, you know" appeal (and, like everything else their brand offer, are effortlessly stylish).

Take me to Onitsuka Tiger
Luca Faloni
Treat the "discerning* man in your life to some cashmere from Italian brand Luca Faloni.

If they care about where their clothes come from, Luca Faloni (who source their cashmere and silk-cashmere from Cariaggi, linen from one of Italy's oldest mills, cotton from Grandi & Rubinelli, pique’ from a historic mill in Veneto and full grain leather from Tuscany) may well be their dream brand. Perhaps best known for their beautiful cashmere, Luca Faloni's timeless designs are made to keep their long-lasting materials wearable for countless Christmases to come.

Take me to Luca Faloni
Nordic Knots
If they're as fussy about their home as they are about their fashion, Scandi rig and curtain company Nordic Knots is pretty much failsafe.

Their textiles, which are all designed in the company's Stockholm Atelier, are hand-tied by experts in India (Nordic Knots have partnered with GoodWeave™ to ensure their products are made ethically). Their rugs feature soft but hardy New Zealand wool, and their designs are, well, good enough to live in.

Take me to Nordic Knots
RYAN London
This monogrammed iPhone 16 case from RYAN London is made from leather and metal, and can be customised with their initials.

If he truly has everything he needs already, I recommend finding ways to personalise the beloved objects they already own. Enter: this customisable leather phone case, which has luxe metal button covers, a magnetic attachment to the charging port, and a handsome leather outer layer which will develop a stunning patina over time.

Show me RYAN London
JAK
Portuguese trainer brand JAK's shoes are the perfect balance of luxury and minimalism.

You can dress their simple but noticeably well-made shows up or down; after all, full-grain calf leather uppers and natural cotton laces go with everything. I'm 99% sure the brand's signature Royal shoe will become their next go-to; they'll reach for them at least four days a week.

Take me to JAK
London Sock Co
Hear me out — socks DO make good gifts, and the London Sock Co. produces some of the best.

I know, I know, I said this was a gift guide for men who have everything; but if you ask me, socks are the perfect pressie for someone in that position. After all, "everyday stuff but better" is the perfect useful-but-pretty compromise, and London Sock Co's gorgeous gift boxes will give the feel of luxury under the righteous guise of practicality.

Take me there...
Floyd
Give them what the pros use with some flight attendant and pilot-approved Floyd luggage.

Frequent fliers might not get much use out of most bulky presents, and if they're constantly on the go, chances are they don't have room for it anyway. So why not make their gifting issue the solution with some ingeniously designed Floyd baggage, like this trunk that boats tonnes of storage, magnetic straps, silent wheels, and an aluminium frame?

Take me to Floyd
