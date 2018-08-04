Lidos popped up all over Britain in the 1930s, but as the heatwave roars on and we think about our wellness, lidos make a great choice for a summer day out this year. We picked seven of our favourite lidos from around the UK that are worth taking a paddle at this summer. Tinside Lido, Plymouth

This gorgeous Grade II listed Art Deco delight has spectacular views of the sea and coastline. The semi-circle 50m wide pool has fountains to frolic in and is filled with fresh, unheated seawater – making it beautiful, if bracing. First opened in 1935, the lido was derelict for 10 years before its glorious restoration in 2003. Tickets cost £4.50 for adults, while children cost £3.50. Family tickets are available. Visit the website for more details. Hoe Road, Plymouth, Devon. Shoalstone outdoor pool, Brixham

This 53-metre seawater swimming pool on Brixham sea front is one of the only remaining lidos built into a natural rock pool in the country. But despite being a natural pool, it still has a shallow and deep end with a gently sloping bottom, to accommodate both wavering waders and seasoned swimmers. After paddling, chill in the picnic area or café and enjoy your ocean view. Free entry (suggested donation of £2), opening times vary. Visit the website for more details.. Berry Head Road, Brixham, Devon, TQ5 9FT. Brockwell lido, London

Listed as Grade II on the National Heritage list, Brockwell Lido proved so popular with local residents that there was a campaign to reopen it after it shut its doors in 1990. Despite not being heated, the water gets to around 25 degrees in the summer. There’s also a poolside sauna, a great cafe and restaurant, and a gym on site. What’s more, you can stay in for the entire day. Swim prices start at £3.20 for adults, and opening times vary. Visit the website for more details. Dulwich Rd, London SE24 0PA. Hathersage swimming pool, Peak District

Located in the middle of Derbyshire, this lido is gorgeous. An ornate bandstand overlooks swimmers at this Peak District gem, and there’s a café at the pool too. The water is heated at a toasty 28 degrees. After your swim, go and frolic on the lawns and enjoy the picturesque views of Stanage Edge, Hathersage Church, and the surrounding hills. £6.50 to swim for adults. Opening times vary, visit the website for more details. Oddfellows Road, Hathersage, Derbyshire, Hathersage, Peak District National Park, S32 1DU. Bude Sea Pool, Cornwall

Another natural swim spot, where you can watch the waves as you do your breast stroke. Safer than the sea, this pool is open 24/7, but it’s best to swim at low tide. Bude Sea Pool also hosts an eclectic mix of events throughout the summer, from music and comedy to pebble painting. Free to swim, open 24/7, but avoid swimming at high tide. Visit the community website for more details. Summerleaze Beach, Bude, Cornwall, England. Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

This Olympic-sized pool is big on the fun factor. Not only does it boast a large inflatable and a slide with a painted shark head on it, but the lido hosts midnight swims, where you can splash around under the stars to disco music. Good thing the filtered sea water is 29’c, because it’s deliciously warm - even into the evening. Adult prices start at £5.45, while child and discount tickets are: £3.35. Midnight swims are slightly more expensive. Bundles and season tickets are available. Check the website for more details. Queen Elizabeth Park, Stonehaven, AB39 2RD. Ilkley Lido, West Yorkshire

