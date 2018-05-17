One In Four Children Have Never Been Swimming In The Sea Around Britain

A quarter of children have never been swimming in the sea off the coast of Britain and nearly one in five (18%) have never set foot on a British beach, according to a survey of 2,000 parents.

A third said they had never even been on holiday to the coast. Unsurprisingly many are put off by our inclement weather, but sadly the cleanliness of the beach is another major cause for concern – with 40% worrying about unclean water, 38% put off by litter and 42% apprehensive about finding dog poo.

For families who want an assurance the the beach they choose to visit will be clean and safe, Keep Britain Tidy has announced the winners of 65 Blue Flags and 125 Seaside Awards all of which have great facilities and water quality.