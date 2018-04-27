Family Days Out: Treasure Hunts For Kids That You Can Do Around A City

If you want to head out for a day with the kids but don’t want to break the bank, why not explore a local area or new city and get the whole family involved?

Treasure hunts, treasure trails or scavenger hunts - whatever you like to call them - are put on in the many cities and the best part of it all is that everything’s done for you - simply purchase the pack and off you go.

Packs usually cost under a tenner, and send you off with your family on a self-guided tour, giving you a map, clues and details on where to find the treasure. If a city near you isn’t featured below, see if anything is near to you on Treasure Trails.

If you feel your kids are a bit too young for those, do your own DIY hunt at home in the garden (there are some great tips here).

1. Manchester Spinningfields Hunt

Price: £6.99, buy here.

Head out and explore Manchester Spinningfields, with a treasure hunt all prepped and ready to go for a bargain price. Follow the trail route, solve sneaky clues set on existing buildings and obviously discover the location of the treasure. The trail takes about two hours to complete and is suitable from kids age six and up. Find out more.