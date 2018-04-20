Family Days Out: Outdoor Playgrounds Where Kids Can Run Wild And Free

The best thing about outdoor playgrounds (when it’s sunny) is that kids can be entertained for hours for free while on the swings, slides and running through tunnels, while you can choose to either get involved with them, or leave them be and set yourself up on the grass to enjoy some peace in the sun.

Either way, the suggestion of heading to a park this weekend will go down well, so we’ve selected five great picks from across the UK.

1. Coram’s Fields

Where? London - 93 Guilford St, London WC1N 1DN.

It’s a seven-acre park and playground, with equipment for all ages from toddlers up. The large adventure play area is not one to miss, with a zip wire, large slides and a sensory and music area. There are also two large sandpits open all year round and a paddling pool that opens during the spring and summer months.