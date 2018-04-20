Family Days Out: Outdoor Playgrounds Where Kids Can Run Wild And Free

The best thing about outdoor playgrounds (when it’s sunny) is that kids can be entertained for hours for free while on the swings, slides and running through tunnels, while you can choose to either get involved with them, or leave them be and set yourself up on the grass to enjoy some peace in the sun.
Either way, the suggestion of heading to a park this weekend will go down well, so we’ve selected five great picks from across the UK.
1. Coram’s Fields
Where? London - 93 Guilford St, London WC1N 1DN.
It’s a seven-acre park and playground, with equipment for all ages from toddlers up. The large adventure play area is not one to miss, with a zip wire, large slides and a sensory and music area. There are also two large sandpits open all year round and a paddling pool that opens during the spring and summer months.
2. Endcliffe Park
Where? South Yorkshire - Rustlings Rd, Sheffield, S11 7AB.
The playground went through a three and a half year fundraising campaign to get a huge makeover back in 2008, so it’s well-equipped for kids to roam around for a fair few hours. There’s varied equipment including things for younger children and older, and swings suitable for kids with special needs. An amusement park is also based here, offering fairground fun at weekends for a couple of quid per round.
3. Riverside Park
Where? Chester-le-street, Newcastle - Riverside South, DH3 3SJ.
Children of all ages can enjoy 5,000 square metres of play area or get their feet wet in the splash pad - perfect for the sunny days. The surrounding gardens also provide a lovely place for relaxation, picnic and family games.
4. Alum Chine
Where? Westbourne, Bournemouth - Undercliff Promenade, Bournemouth BH4 8AN.
The Alum Chine playground is inspired around a ‘Treasure Island’ and features play elements including a desert island shipwreck, a spyglass hill lookout with a working telescope, a woodland trail which leads to an actual treasure chest and the skeleton of a captain pointing the way to his buried treasure. Other features include water play pumps, as well as the traditional playground items. There’s a toddler padding pool for sunny days.
5. Walton Park
Where? Manchester - 37 Walton Rd, Sale M33 4AT.
The park is a great place to spend a sunny day with a picnic, as there are various picnic benches and family areas scattered around the greenery. It has two playgrounds - one for smaller kids and toddlers and another more modern one for older kids. There are wooden climbing frames, swings and slides. On Sundays, from 12pm to 4.30pm, take a ride on the miniature steam railway for just 30p - bargain.