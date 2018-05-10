Family Days Out: Picnic Spots With Added Fun For Kids

We don’t often get the option to eat outside in the UK, so when the sun comes out hoards of families head to nearby green spaces to enjoy a picnic outside. But when you have kids with you, it’s always good to have the option for a bit of fun after you’ve had your sandwiches, drinks and snacks. So we’ve rounded up some scenic family picnic spots in the UK which have nearby playgrounds, places to explore or activities you can do with your kids. Holland Park Added fun: Discover the “secret” Kyoto Gardens. Price: Free. Where: London. Nestled inside Holland Park are the Japanese Kyoto Gardens, also known as a “secret garden”. It is known for its colourful blossom trees, rock waterfall, a pond and peacocks. Tell your kids after lunch, you’ll be going on the hunt to find the “secret garden” and walk a windy route before getting there. Before you go, make a little checklist of things to spot in the garden - think colours, plants, water and animals. Find out more.

White Edge Moor Added fun: Head on an adventure walk. Price: Free. Where: Peak District. White Edge Moor is the perfect green space to set up a picnic blanket looking out onto the gorgeous views. Finish up lunch and head on a short adventure walk, as there are small mounds for kids to climb on, roll down and gullies to explore. There’s a long walk adults can do, but it’s the beginning of this where kids will have most fun. To make sure you don’t miss it, head out of the car park and turn right on to a grassy track to the gate, cross the road and walk for 10 minutes to find the exploration area for kids. Find out more.

Ashdown Forest Added fun: Pooh bridge. Price: Free. Where: Sussex. As well as the lush views, Ashdown Forest has a great picnic area with loads of tables if you don’t fancy sitting on the grass. After you’ve munched on the goodies, head to Pooh Bridge where you can play Poohsticks with your children. If they (or you) need a refresher of what that is, read chapter 6 of ‘The House at Pooh Corner’ in which Pooh invents the game and Eeyore joins in basically you drop your Pooh sticks into the river from one side of the bridge, then run to the other side to see whose makes an appearance first - perhaps one to do while you’re eating lunch. Find out more.

Tatton Park Added fun: The Tatton Parkland Explorer game. Price: Adult £13 and child £7, or £33 for a family with three kids. Where: Cheshire. There’s more than 1,000 acres of parkland to explore and find a place to have lunch, with picnic benches in the Stableyard area and adventure playground. Afterwards, you can get your kids to become ‘Tatton Park explorers’. Download and print the explorer booklet (here), which includes a scavenger hunt as well as design and word-play activities. Find out more.

Beecraigs Country Park Added fun: Activities including orienteering and adventure playground. Price: Free. Where: Linlithgow, Scotland. This park has tonnes kids can do once they’ve finished your sandwiches. Have a go at orienteering, mountain bike trails, horse riding or - the part your kids will probably like the most - the adventure playground. Depending on when you go, there may also be water activities (with additional costs) including canoeing or kayaking, so it’s worth checking. Find out more.

