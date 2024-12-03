Still Haven't Found The Right Gift? This Mystery Sock Box Is Perfect For Everyone On Your List

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

As a shopping writer, I have a simple litmus test to see whether a product is truly going to be a perfect gift.

If my PR email-weary eyes are so impressed by a product that I order one for someone I know as soon as I see it, it’s got to be good.

That’s what happened to me with Peper Harow’s luxurious mystery sock box, which has options for women, men, and different sock styles.

You can choose between five, seven, and three pairs, and there’s an option to include a Christmas card in the box, too.

All the socks are made the Peper Harow way; they’re produced in Sussex from Supima, Egyptian, Organic or Recycled cotton.

The high-quality materials and seamless fit mean their socks are one-size-fits-all (from UK 6-13 for men and 3-8 for women), meaning you don’t need to sneakily work out your giftee’s size.

No two boxes contain the same combination of socks, so even if you’re getting mystery sock boxes for multiple members of the same household, they won’t see any repeats.

There are men’s fashion socks, women’s fashion socks, and men’s and women’s trainer socks options to choose from, too.

The combinations include current, earlier, and never-seen-before designs by the luxury company, so there’s even a chance they’ll be gifted a pair no other customer has even seen, never mind worn, before.