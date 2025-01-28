I'm A Former Flight Attendant ― Book This Row If You Want It All To Yourself

Al Soot via Unsplash Emoty plane row

You might already know the best time to book a flight to avoid delays, or the parts of the plane that are quietly the dirtiest.

But if you’re anything like me, you’ll have one main question in mind when selecting your seat ― where am I most likely to avoid seat neighbours?

After all, “sharing” an armrest is a myth, and I’d love if my preference for a window seat didn’t mean I had to awkwardly ask a whole row of people to stand up when I’ve got to pee.

Thankfully HuffPost UK recently spoke to former flight attendant and current TikTok sensation Jeenie Weenie, who has paired with travel site Expedia for their 2025 Air Hacks Report, about the space-lovers best booking bet.

And?

It’s good news and bad news ― you’re most likely to have the back row to yourself, but that’s for a reason, Jeenie told us.

She told HuffPost UK that if you’re hoping to nap on your flight, or if you;re heading on a long journey, “My top tip would be not to pick seats on the back row of any section, as these seats either don’t recline or have limited option to recline.”

But if a row of one’s own is your highest priority, and/or you’re only on a short flight, the former flight attendant says the pros may outweigh the cons.

“You can also book seats in the very back of the plane if not in a rush to disembark, as there is a higher chance you will get a full row to yourself,” she added.

Personally, I care about stretching room more than almost anything else, so I reckon this has changed my booking protocol for life.

Anything else?

Yes ― hungry flyers might just be able to bag themselves an extra helping, Jeenie told us.

She shared with HuffPost UK: “The staff will sometimes eat any leftover food that wasn’t served to passengers, but a top tip for passengers, if you’re still peckish, is that you can always head to the galley after service and ask the flight attendants for a second meal, as leftover food is likely to go to waste.”