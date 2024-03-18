The 1 Part Of A Plane Seat Flight Attendants Warn You Should Never Touch

urbazon via Getty Images

First, came the news that flight attendants aren’t just being polite when they greet you onto their plane.

And now, it seems that there’s a part of the plane’s seats some recommend you never sit on ― because it’s so filthy.



Speaking to Ski Vertigo, a flight attendant warned that there are parts of some plane seats that are much, much grosser than the rest.

“Awareness and preparation are your best allies against germs on a plane,” they suggest.



So where’s the worst spot?

It’s the pocket you see on the back of some airlines’ seats, the flight attendant said.

“If you must use the seat-back pocket, consider lining it with a disposable bag for your items,” they recommended.

“This not only keeps your belongings clean but also simplifies cleanup and minimises your contact with potential contaminants.”



They’re not the only ones who have warned against the area

The anonymous flight attendant who spoke to Sky Vertigo isn’t alone, it seems.



In response to a Reddit question which read “Flight attendants of reddit, what are some disturbing secrets that passengers should know?”, site user u/HausOfDarling ― who had been a long-haul flight attendant for six years when they answered the question ― warned against the same area.

“I ALWAYS recommend you never, ever, ever, EVER use or put anything in the seat pocket,” they said.

“They are cleared of rubbish but are never ‘cleaned’. I have pulled out and seen all sorts pulled out from there. Dirty tissues, sick bags, knickers, socks, people’s feet, gum, half-sucked sweets, apple cores... and then next flight you go and put your phone/laptop/iPad in there.”



The site user added, “people seem to curl up into a fetal position by putting their feet in the seat pocket. Also finger and toe nails. Just... I don’t know why.”

