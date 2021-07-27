The nation’s favourite pubs and bars have been revealed – and it’s essential reading if you’re looking to try somewhere new this weekend.

It seems the public favours a fancy bar with food over your traditional boozer, as the top three was dominated by venues that double up as restaurants.

Bistrot Pierre in Birmingham came out on top as the best loved bar in the UK, with a total of 712 five star reviews on TripAdvisor. The restaurant and bar is situated on the canalside, with a gorgeous outdoor seating area overlooking the water. Expect a bit of class, with French-inspired food and a large wine list.

Scarlett Green in London’s Soho came in second place thanks to its chic interior, cocktails and craft beer, and live music. The bar also hosts a lively bottomless brunch – and in a separate study, was named one of the UK’s best brunch spots.

Oh, and did we mention there’s a pornstar martini fountain on the menu?

Leeds’ avant-garde cocktail bar and restaurant, Lost and Found, came in third place. The Greek Street hotspot is themed around Victorian professor Virginia Stevenson, who it describes as a “forward thinking and free-spirited individual,” which is reflected in the eccentric interiors. The drinks menu boasts a selection of unique cocktails, including a “Mythical Garden Martini” and a “Tangled Teapot”.

The list was complied by Liberty Games, who supply pool tables, arcade machines and jukeboxes to pubs and bars. The team trawled through TripAdvisor to find the number one pub or bar in every city, then ranked them overall by the number of five star reviews they’d gained.

Here are the UK’s top 30 bars and pubs