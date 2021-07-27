The nation’s favourite pubs and bars have been revealed – and it’s essential reading if you’re looking to try somewhere new this weekend.
It seems the public favours a fancy bar with food over your traditional boozer, as the top three was dominated by venues that double up as restaurants.
Bistrot Pierre in Birmingham came out on top as the best loved bar in the UK, with a total of 712 five star reviews on TripAdvisor. The restaurant and bar is situated on the canalside, with a gorgeous outdoor seating area overlooking the water. Expect a bit of class, with French-inspired food and a large wine list.
Scarlett Green in London’s Soho came in second place thanks to its chic interior, cocktails and craft beer, and live music. The bar also hosts a lively bottomless brunch – and in a separate study, was named one of the UK’s best brunch spots.
Oh, and did we mention there’s a pornstar martini fountain on the menu?
Leeds’ avant-garde cocktail bar and restaurant, Lost and Found, came in third place. The Greek Street hotspot is themed around Victorian professor Virginia Stevenson, who it describes as a “forward thinking and free-spirited individual,” which is reflected in the eccentric interiors. The drinks menu boasts a selection of unique cocktails, including a “Mythical Garden Martini” and a “Tangled Teapot”.
The list was complied by Liberty Games, who supply pool tables, arcade machines and jukeboxes to pubs and bars. The team trawled through TripAdvisor to find the number one pub or bar in every city, then ranked them overall by the number of five star reviews they’d gained.
Here are the UK’s top 30 bars and pubs
Bistrot Pierre, Birmingham - 712 five star reviews
Scarlett Green, London – 669 five star reviews
Lost and Found, Leeds – 665 five star reviews
Turtle Bay, Bristol – 543 five star reviews
Pippin’s Corner, Liverpool – 467 five star reviews
Revolution, Glasgow – 443 five star reviews
Revolution, Stoke-on-Trent – 426 five star reviews
Bonne Sante, Plymouth – five star reviews
Brewhouse & Kitchen, Chester – 384 five star reviews
Revolution Hockley, Nottingham – 371 five star reviews
Revolucion de Cuba Aberdeen, Aberdeen – 302 five star reviews
Revolucion de Cuba Southampton, Southampton – 265 five star reviews
The Alchemist Oxford, Oxford - 259 five star reviews
Revolution Durham, Durham – 238 five star reviews
The Walrus, Brighton & Hove – 237 five star reviews
Dyls, York – 236 five star reviews
Brewhouse & Kitchen - Southsea, Portsmouth – 231 five star reviews
Blacksticks Restaurant & Bar, Salford – 225 five star reviews
Brewhouse & Kitchen Lichfield, Lichfield – 218 five star reviews
Woolpack Inn, Norwich – 209 five star reviews
The Wallace, Coventry – 202 five star reviews
Poetic License Bar, Sunderland – 179 five star reviews
Knight & Garter, Leicester – 174 five star reviews
The Cardinal’s Hat, Lincoln – 168 five star reviews
The Piper’s Rest Public House, Edinburgh – 166 five star reviews
Juno Bar & Kitchen, Bath – 164 five star reviews
Kelly’s Cellars, Belfast – 141 five star reviews
Blackbird Derry, Derry – 131 five star reviews
Potters Pub, Newport – 128 five star reviews
Queen’s Head, Peterborough – 118 five star reviews