Rain may be forecast across much of the UK this weekend, but we’re refusing to accept it’s the end of the heatwave.

To continue the summer vibes, we’ve gathered five simple cocktail recipes you can try at home that are guaranteed to keep you in the holiday spirit.

And if you’re peckish, here are five suppers for sunny evenings, too.

Pink Gin Slushie

Kintyre Gin Pink Gin Slushie

This slushie from award-winning distillers Kintyre Gin is just for the grown-ups. We love that it only has two ingredients, plus a garnish, and can be prepared in advance.

Ingredients

35ml Kintyre Pink Gin (or another pink gin)

100ml Lemonade or tonic

Fresh raspberries to garnish

Method

Freeze your gin and mixer in a tub overnight. Serve in a glass, top up with a bit more mixer and garnish with fresh raspberries.

Paloma

Maestro DOBEL Paloma cocktail

A Paloma is a popular summer cocktail that looks as good as it tastes. This recipe come from tequila brand Maestro Dobel.

Ingredients

50ml Maestro Dobel Diamante (or another tequila)

15ml rose liqueur

15ml lime Juice

15ml orgeat syrup

30ml ruby red grapefruit juice

Rose buds and grapefruit to garnish

Method

Combine all ingredients into a shaker and add ice. Shake and strain into an ice filled glass. Garnish with rose buds and a grapefruit slice

Sicilian Fizz

The Emissary Sicilian Fizz

For a taste of the Mediterranean, try this fresh recipe from vegan prosecco company The Emissary.

Ingredients

50ml cloudy apple juice

25ml vodka

15ml fish lemon juice

125ml The Emissary DOC (or another Prosecco)

Apple or lemon to garnish

Method

Mix the apple juice, vodka and lemon juice in a mixer with ice. Pour into a glass and top with Prosecco. Garnish with a slice of apple or lemon.

Summer White Russian

The Bottle Club

A white Russian is essentially a delicious, alcoholic iced coffee and what’s not to love about that? This recipe comes recommended by the drinks experts at The Bottle Club, who say white Russian searches are up a whopping 300% this summer. Their recipe inspiration is from Liquor.com.

Ingredients

2oz/59ml vodka

1 oz/29ml Kahlúa

One-two cocktail jiggers of heavy whipping cream* (depending on how creamy your preference dictates!). Can be swapped for coconut cream.

Method

Pour the vodka, Kahlúa and cream over ice. Stir and serve.

Passionfruit Margarita

Wren Kitchens Passionfruit Margarita

This passion fruit margarita requires a little more work than some of the others, but the pay off is worth it. The recipe is from Wren Kitchens and it’s part of their collaboration with Tastehead, a food and beverage development agency.

Ingredients

22.5ml simple syrup

45ml passionfruit puree

60ml tequila

22.5ml Cointreau (or Triple Sec)

22.5ml lime juice

Plenty of ice

Slice of lime to garnish

Sea salt flakes for the rim of the glass

Method

1. To make a simple syrup, add equal parts of sugar and water to a pan on a medium heat. Stir frequently until the sugar is completely dissolved and remove it from the heat. Allow to cool completely before use.

2. Add the passionfruit puree to a blender or food processor with the tequila, Cointreau, lime juice and simple syrup. Add 8-10 ice cubes and blend until smooth.