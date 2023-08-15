If You Love To Sleep On Flights, Book These Seats For Your Best Snooze Yet

Oscar Wong via Getty Images

Ahhh, the rigmarole of booking a flight... Do you want to sit next to the person you’re travelling with? Need extra leg room? How many bags are you bringing on with you?

While very convenient, flying can also require intense levels of preparation. And this is especially true if you want to catch a little shut-eye on your travels.

Advertisement

You can’t exactly replicate the ideal sleeping environment when you’re in a metal tube hurtling through the sky but, according to one expert, you can at least find the best possible seats for your slumber.

Here, Martin Seeley, a sleep expert at Mattress Next Day, shares his simple hacks for getting a restful sleep while you’re thousands of miles in the air.

Book a seat near(ish) to the front

The important thing, Seeley says, is that you’re not too close to the noisy engines.

He adds that the front of the plane tends to be the quietest part but, of course, there is an art-form to choosing your seat, even at the front.

Don’t book so far forward that you’re next to the toilets where people will chat and, while the window seat might seem like the best option because people won’t clamber over you, it’s not ideal if you’re a light sleeper as you’ll hear more engine noise.

Advertisement

Change your clocks ahead of time

If you’re going on a long-haul flight to a new time zone, it’s recommended that you change your watch two to three days before you fly, to make the adjustment a little easier.

This will help your internal body clock to adjust, making you less susceptible to the absolute buzzkill that is jet-lag.

Download a white noise app for your phone

White noise does a world of good for those of us with sensitive hearing and it’s even better on flights, as it can drown out the external sound of the jets.

A 2021 study found that white noise helped improve sleep for those who experience difficulties sleeping due to external noises.

Skip the in-flight booze

We know, we know. For many people, a little glass of wine or a can of beer indicates that your holiday has started and is the best way to get a buzz going.

Advertisement

However, if you want to sleep for some or all of your journey, it’s recommended that you steer clear. This is because alcohol disrupts your sleep and lowers the quality of the shut-eye you get.