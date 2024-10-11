I've Tested 100s Of Sex Toys – These Are The 10 Of The Very Best

LOVE. NOT. WAR.

We're dubbing this toy the best 'eco-wank' of 2023. Let us explain.



Love Not War are an award-winning brand who create all of their eco-friendly vibrators in their custom built, green powered factory using recycled drink cans, with just four 330ml cans providing enough aluminium to produce one toy.



And as for the toy itself, well, it certainly packs a punch. All of the brand's products are rechargeable and come in two parts, the base and the head, meaning that the base is interchangeable with all of the heads in the range.



We tried out the base 'Power Of Love' and the 'Amore' head – and as they put it on their website: "When the vibe hits your clit and the climax won’t quit, that’s AMORE."



The head was also probably the softest silicone we've come across – 10/10 recommend for the eco-warrior who loves a wank in your life.