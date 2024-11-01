3 Of The Best Sex Toys I've Tried Are 50% Off Right Now – You'll Never Call Your Ex Again

SexToys.co.uk We'll take the lot.

One of the best perks of my job as a sex and relationships writer is the truly endless number of sex toys I get to review. And trust me – after you’ve tried as many as I have (mum, this is where you stop reading), you learn that not every vibrator is built the same.

However, if you’re a sex toy novice, it can sometimes be quite overwhelming trying to understand what you should buy for your spicy toolkit and what is actually worth the money – bedside drawer space is valuable real estate people!

Well, if you’re looking for some silicone support for your sex life, I’ve discovered not just one, but an entire RANGE of sex toys that will hit the spot (ahem) whether you’re a beginner or seasoned sex toy pro.

SexToys.co.uk has the UK’s largest catalogue of adult toys including vibrators, dildos, and sex toys for all genders, so it’s unsurprising that it’s home to my favourite new collection – The One.

The best selling US sex toy brand is exclusively available at SexToys.co.uk and boasts a variety of toys so perfectly inclusive, there is something for everyone.

When it comes to essentials, The One Power Couple kit is an amazing starting point as it comes with both The One Rose and The One Wand – two must-haves when it comes to achieving different types of clitoral stimulation.

The One Rose is made of body-safe silicone and features innovative pressure wave technology that combines with stimulation to deliver plenty of chills. You can choose from three different speeds and seven patterns of suction and pulsation, giving you plenty of options to work your way through (although, it certainly won’t feel like work).

Meanwhile The One Wand boasts a whopping 10 different vibration speeds and patterns which means it will quickly become one of your favourite pleasure products – it also warms up quickly to body temperature for a more comfortable feel.

And don’t worry about having to stock up on an endless supply of AA batteries anytime soon – both items are rechargeable. The fun doesn’t have to stay limited to the bedroom either as the pleasure-inducing pair are both completely waterproof.

The best bit? Okay, apart from the end result of using them – so technically, the second best bit… they’re super easy to use. A single button powers The One Rose on and off, as well as cycles the product through its 3 speeds and 7 patterns of suction and pulsation.

The kit is a whopping 50% off at the moment too, taking the price down from £159 to just £79.60 – an absolute barg for two top of the range sex toys. The One Rose and The One Wand can also be bought separately – and they’re 40% off at the moment too!

Meanwhile if you’re looking for internal vibrators – The One Thrusting Rabbit is truly good enough to stop you in your tracks from texting your ex. With a shaft and bunny-shaped clitoral stimulator that deliver intense vibrations, this piece gets an added boost from the thrusting function that does the work for you (I am nothing if not a total pillow princess when it comes to solo enjoyment). With 10 different thrusting speeds to choose from, it’s the perfect vibrator to add to your rotation.