If you’re looking to upgrade your barnet but can’t afford the extortionate hair cut, perhaps it’s time to invest in a statement hair clip (or two) instead?

Showing no signs of disappearing from the high street, the humble barrette has continued to jazz up lacklustre hair and tame unruly fringes for the past few months. Style queen Alexa Chung is a fan, as is Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Rihanna.

If you’re coming around to the idea of this late nineties/early noughties trend, here’s how you can join the perfect hair party without breaking the bank.

Resinate