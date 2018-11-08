If you’ve recently noticed more hairs than usual in your brush or that a shower leaves you with a blocked plughole, don’t panic just yet – it could be a sign of the changing weather.

It’s usual for women to experience some hair loss each day, according to Dr Nicola Clayton of the British Association of Dermatologists, but this can increase during autumn - most commonly between September and November. “The reason being that hair follicles frequently enter their resting (telogen) phase mid-summer,” she says.

This is thought to be explained by human evolution. Traditionally, increased hair growth in the winter would help protect against the cold, and in the summer greater hair density would protect the scalp from ultraviolet rays.

While most instances of hair shedding are relatively short-lived, lasting between a few weeks and a few months, for some women hair loss persists throughout the year. So how much hair loss is “normal” and when should we be seeking help?