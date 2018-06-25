With the sun finally out, instead of reaching for our usual umbrella and thick coat, we’re grabbing our sunglasses.

Sunnies are the perfect accessory that can truly reflect your mood. If you’re feeling silly, your colourful pair come out. If you’re at a BBQ, that tortoiseshell pair which you stole from your mother’s wardrobe is the perfect choice.

The biggest trend for summer 2018 is the clear and colourful perspex choice. These vary in shape - from circular to pointy to square to even the odd ’60s rhombus.