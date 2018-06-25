With the sun finally out, instead of reaching for our usual umbrella and thick coat, we’re grabbing our sunglasses.
Sunnies are the perfect accessory that can truly reflect your mood. If you’re feeling silly, your colourful pair come out. If you’re at a BBQ, that tortoiseshell pair which you stole from your mother’s wardrobe is the perfect choice.
The biggest trend for summer 2018 is the clear and colourful perspex choice. These vary in shape - from circular to pointy to square to even the odd ’60s rhombus.
Of course when there’s a strong trend, the opposite is also a contender. In this case it’s the statement block colour tiny specs. These are an exaggeration from the cat eye shape which seem to come back whenever a festival is in town.
Regardless of whatever shape you choose to go for, this is the season to have fun and be playful in your style decisions. Quick, before the rain comes back!
Best Sunglasses Under £30
-
Topshop
-
H&M
-
Stradivarius
-
& Other Stories
-
Mango
-
Vogue
-
Nasty Gal
-
Other Stories
-
Next
-
ASOS