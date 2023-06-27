UK Gardeners Told To Plant These ASAP Before June Ends

SolStock via Getty Images

In the current heatwave, it feels like maintaining – and hydrating – your lawn is a much bigger, more time-consuming task than planting or adding to it.

And while it is around about the time to think about planting winter crops like carrots, courgettes and swedes, there’s also time to plant tasty, fast-growing plants like spring onions and radishes in time for a tasty, late summer salad.

So, we thought we’d share the best vegetables, herbs and even flowers you should ideally plant before July begins – along with some handy tips.

What can I still plant?

Ah, home-grown food. Aside from being great for the planet, veggies from your own garden just feel like they taste better, right?

And while it seems like the best time to plant your favourite foods is spring, there are plenty of tasty options left to sow in the summertime.

Of course, some veggies are slow burners (like parsnips and turnips). Others, like radishes, can still be grown in time for a late summer salad.

There are lots of factors to consider when you’re thinking about planting in June, especially for the more ‘last call’ options.

Factors like the recent heatwave, your location in the UK, and your soil type can all influence how well late planters grow, so make sure to double-check these before you disturb your gorgeous garden.

With that said, though, here are just some of the best veggies and herbs some of us should consider getting in the ground now:

Other jobs for this month include treating tomatoes and potatoes against blight, and moving indoor-sown veggies – like peppers, artichokes, forced strawberries, and winter brassicas – outdoors.

You should also consider protecting new growth from flourishing slugs, start picking yellowing leaves off of brassicas, and watch out for asparagus beetles.