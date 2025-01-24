I'm A Former Flight Attendant ― Here's The Exact Best Time To Book Flights

Leonardo Yip via Unsplash View from a plane window at dawn

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about the most surprisingly dirty parts of a place, as well as why airline staff really greet you on board.

But let’s be real here ― most of us just want to know how to get a cheap flight that won’t get cancelled last-minute, leaving us abandoned in an airport for hours.

While some causes, like the current Storm Éowyn or mechanical issues, sometimes plain ol’ backlogs or earlier mistakes can cause the issue.

So, we spoke to former flight attendant and current TikTok sensation Jeenie Weenie, who has paired with Expedia, when to book your journey for the smoothest results.

And?

When it comes to avoiding cancellations, the earlier the better ― but Jeenie says anything before 3pm is likely to run pretty smoothly.

She told HuffPost UK, “Expedia’s 2025 Air Hacks report shows that 3am – 9am flights from the UK tend to experience 20% less cancellations than afternoon (3pm – 9pm) flights, so it is best to travel before 3pm to reduce the chance of your flight being cancelled.”

She added, “Expedia’s data also found that flights departing after 9pm have a 51% higher chance of being cancelled compared to those that leave earlier in the day.”

Basically, nighttime flights are likely to be your worst bet ― after a long day of scheduling conflicts and weather changes, your airport may run a higher risk of simply dropping your flight.

As Jeenie says, “in a nutshell: yes, it’s best to fly early in the morning.”

Any other tips?

Yes ― if you’ve taken Jeenie’s advice and made it onto your plane safely, you may be able to snag yourself an extra helping of food, she claims.

The former flight attendant told us: “The staff will sometimes eat any leftover food not served to passengers, but a top tip for passengers, if you’re still peckish, is that you can always head to the galley after service and ask the flight attendants for a second meal, as leftover food is likely to go to waste.”