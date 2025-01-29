90% Of Us Don't Eat Enough Veggies. For The Biggest Impact, Eat These.

Martin Barraud via Getty Images

It’s easy to focus on “no-no nutrition” — that long list of things you’re supposed to avoid in your daily diet. But it’s much more pleasurable to consider the “yes” parts of your plate, the foods just waiting for you to discover and savour them.

Front and centre should be vegetables, since consuming more of them can be the easiest way to improve the quality of what you’re eating.

Advertisement

For many of us, though, veggies are not a first-choice food. “Americans are falling seriously short on their vegetable intake,” said registered dietitian nutritionist Sharon Palmer. “Yet if there’s one food you should consume more of, it’s vegetables.” It’s estimated that some 90% of Americans fall short of the goal to eat about two and a half cups of vegetables per day.

Palmer offered several strong reasons to bolster your veggie intake. “Most experts agree that nature’s myriad vegetables are linked with multiple health benefits, such as lower risk of obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and heart disease,” she said. “These wonder foods are low in calories and fat, yet they’re rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds.”

If you want to give your body more of what it needs, pay attention to vegetables all day long, Palmer said.

Advertisement

“Many people don’t even get their first veggie until dinner time, and by then it’s too late to meet your needs,” she said. “That slice of tomato in your fast-food sandwich doesn’t count as a serving of veggies.”

Which vegetables have the biggest benefits? Start with anything green and leafy.

A top choice for many of the nutrition experts we spoke to was anything green and leafy. “Green leafy vegetables have a plethora of vitamins and minerals, as well as plant compounds,” Palmer said. “High intake is linked with multiple benefits, including eye and bone protection, digestion and gut microbiome boosting, healthy weight, cancer protection and brain and heart health.”

Registered dietitian Jerlyn Jones offered similar advice, citing spinach, collard greens, kale, bok choy and Swiss chard as some of her top choices.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t choose just one dark green leafy vegetable, because they are all great sources of iron, antioxidants, and vitamin A, which helps maintain eye health, and calcium, which helps strengthen bones,” Jones said.

Broccoli ranks a close second.

If you’re looking for something with a little more crunch, the experts were also big fans of broccoli.

“It’s a non-starchy, low-carb vegetable that offers a powerhouse of nutrition,” said registered dietitian nutritionist Toby Smithson, senior manager of nutrition and wellness at the American Diabetes Association. “Broccoli is packed with vitamin C to help boost our immune system, and it also contains bone building nutrients, vitamin K and calcium.”

Advertisement

That vitamin K is especially impressive, said registered dietitian Marissa Karp. “Broccoli has 116% of the recommended dietary intake (RDI), and that’s key for bone health, blood clotting and reducing oxidative stress to the brain, which is a factor in Alzheimer’s disease development.”

“Broccoli is also a good source of fibre that may help slow down absorption of carbohydrates, but also has a double benefit of containing soluble fibre, which may help reduce cholesterol levels,” Smithson said.

Yulia Petrova via Getty Images Broccoli is high in vitamin C, vitamin K and calcium.

Advertisement

More veggies to consider

These experts love nourishing foods, so it’s no wonder they had a great list of other options. When was the last time you ate sweet potatoes? Radishes? Artichokes? Here’s what our sources had to say about these high-nutrition, terrific-tasting favourites.



Artichokes: Karp raised her hand for this species of thistle that’s cultivated as food. “It’s one of the most nutrient-dense vegetables, thanks to its fibre content,” she said. “There are 10 grams of fibre in one cup of artichoke hearts, which is about a third of the fibre needed in a day. That prebiotic fibre builds up good gut bacteria and boosts overall microbiome health. Additionally, artichokes have been shown to be helpful in lower heart disease risk by reducing cholesterol levels and lowering blood pressure.”

Her purchase and prep tips? “Buy them in a can for easy preparation and add to a salad, or even air fry them with a little parmesan.”

Advertisement

Green peas: “They’re a rich source of plant-based protein, containing 9 grams in one cup,” Jones said. “They’re high in fibre, to keep you regular and full longer. They’re also rich in saponins, which are plant compounds that may help protect from oxidative stress and cancer.”

Radishes: “This is a vegetable that’s really worth a try,” Smithson said. “They’re really great roasted or boiled, because they lose their bitterness when cooked. Use the stems and leaves to sprinkle on top of the cooked dish, because they have even more protein, calcium, vitamin C and antioxidants than the roots.”

Sweet potatoes: “They’re loaded with vitamin A, an important nutrient that helps maintain night vision and prevent cataracts and macular degeneration,” Jones said. “Sweet potatoes also contain fibre, potassium, and double the vitamin C of russet and red potatoes.”

Advertisement

Tomatoes: Yes, they’re technically a fruit, Karp noted, but she couldn’t resist pointing to their benefits. “They’re loaded with antioxidants like lycopene, beta-carotene and flavonoids,” she said. “Lycopene specifically is linked to reduced heart disease and cancer risk. The beta-carotene in tomatoes helps maintain eye health as we age. And tomatoes actually become even more nutritious when you cook them, because the heat increases the bioavailability of lycopene.”

How to add them to your meals

There are lots of easy ways to add more veggies to your diet. “Try to fit them into every meal, and include a salad with at least one meal a day,” Palmer said. “You can get servings of veggies even during breakfast, with veggie burritos, scrambles, avocado toast and even savoury oatmeal with spinach.” She also offered these ideas: “Add veggies to your daily smoothies and main dishes. Include veggies on your weekly shopping list and try to hit up your local farmers market or CSA to inspire a love for fresh, seasonal produce.”

Take advantage of prepared vegetables when you need to, Jones said. “Add pre-chopped onions, bell peppers or fresh chopped spinach to eggs,” she suggested. “Stir in frozen vegetables, such as peas, edamame, broccoli, asparagus or mixed vegetables to cooked brown rice or pasta.” And if even turning on the microwave seems like a lot, remember that raw vegetables also make great snacks. “Dip baby carrots, bell peppers, grape tomatoes or celery sticks in hummus,” Jones said.

Advertisement

Citing the nutritionists’ top two picks, Smithson offered some easy ways to include them in meals. “Frozen broccoli or spinach are very versatile, and they can be used as a side or an ingredient for every meal,” she said. “Try a spinach frittata or a side of broccoli latkes for breakfast, spinach or broccoli in a minestrone soup for lunch, or sauteed spinach or baked broccoli with baked fish and roasted vegetable couscous at dinner.”

Use your freezer and never run short again.

If you’re frequently faced with a produce crisper full of vegetables that have suddenly gone bad, there are other options to make sure you never run out.

“Frozen vegetables are your friend, and I keep my freezer stocked with frozen broccoli, riced cauliflower and string beans,” Karp said. “They’re frozen at their peak of freshness, whereas fresh veggies tend to be picked before they fully ripen so they can continue to ripen during the storage process before being sold. Fresh veggies actually lose some nutrient content in storage, and frozen veggies retain their nutrients better.”

Advertisement