The day is finally here, England are in the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 1990 and you’re 100% not going to be doing any work today.

So instead of wasting your day working or refreshing Twitter looking at people doing their best Gareth Southgate fancy dress, why not get completely hysterical watching endless videos and listening to ‘Three Lions’ over and over again?

It might be 22 years since the song was released but the levels of feverish football excitement this year means it has seen a phenomenal resurgence in popularity (it is currently on course to be number one in the UK singles charts).

So while you’re waiting for football to come home, enjoy the finest videos and memes the internet has served up.

The Love Actually One