    • LIFESTYLE
    11/07/2018 13:09 BST | Updated 11/07/2018 14:26 BST

    The Best 'It's Coming Home' Memes The Internet Has To Offer

    It's coming home.

    The day is finally here, England are in the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 1990 and you’re 100% not going to be doing any work today.

    So instead of wasting your day working or refreshing Twitter looking at people doing their best Gareth Southgate fancy dress, why not get completely hysterical watching endless videos and listening to ‘Three Lions’ over and over again? 

    It might be 22 years since the song was released but the levels of feverish football excitement this year means it has seen a phenomenal resurgence in popularity (it is currently on course to be number one in the UK singles charts). 

    So while you’re waiting for football to come home, enjoy the finest videos and memes the internet has served up. 

    The Love Actually One

    The Peppa Pig One

    The Friends One

    The Putin One 

    The Family Guy One

    The Good Will Hunting One

    The Shrek One

    The Only Fools And Horses One

    The Titanic One

    The Alan Partridge One 

    The Laurel And Hardy One

    The Peaky Blinders One

    The Office One

    The Wizard Of Oz One

    The Ikea One 

    The Kate Bush One 

    The Harry Kane One  

    The Train One

    The Bus One 

    Come on Southgate you can’t let us down now. 

     

     

