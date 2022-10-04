Beth Rigby Opens Liz Truss Interview With A Brutal Appraisal

“Prime minister, you’ve been in power for 28 days – but ten of those were when politics was paused.

“In 18 days, then, you’ve announced £45 billion of tax cuts without setting a fiscal framework.

“It precipitated a £65 billion emergency bond buying programme by the Bank of England to protect pension funds.

“The pound tanked. One thousand mortgage deals were removed from the market as interest rate rise expectations spiked.

“You established a 33-point lead for Labour in the polls, and now the ‘lady not for turning’ has announced a massive u-turn on a policy.

“This is surely the worst start of any prime minister.”