Tory Activists Fall Asleep At Conference Despite All The Drama

The drama on display at the Tory party conference has led to political journalists to revive one of their favourite words to describe the mood: febrile.

The prime minister and chancellor’s decision to ditch plans to abolish the 45p tax rate paid by the highest earners has led to a break down of cabinet unity, with Liz Truss given 10 days to save her job.

Advertisement

But things were considerably more tranquil in pockets of the International Conference Centre in Birmingham, notably when health secretary Therese Coffey was delivering her keynote address.

As the close Truss ally was spelling out her plan to rescue the NHS – after 12 years of Tory government – the cameras panned out to the audience as she told them her party “will always be on your side, when you need care the most”.

At least four delegates could be seen asleep as Coffey spoke under a sign reading “Getting Britain Moving”.

The death of a political party, filmed up close for the first time ever. It’s like an Attenborough film about extinction. pic.twitter.com/ktSjrJzNtW — Brendan May (@bmay) October 4, 2022

Advertisement

Oh God! So Coffey is the new sleeping tablet … stronger than Coffee … as for the guy bottom right eating ear wax … doubtless testing the new treatment for rickets, which will be making a big comeback after a few months more of this lot https://t.co/Ae1tXWFq7k — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 4, 2022

The Deputy Prime Minister of the UK and Secretary of State for Health responsible for record NHS backlogs.



Tories have been asleep at the wheel - and at their conference today. https://t.co/JCzxq3wA78 — Neil Coyle (@coyleneil) October 4, 2022

And pictures showed it was less Tory party conference, and more snore-y party conference.

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images