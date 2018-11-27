Better To Argue In Front Of Your Kids Than Hide Your Emotions, New Study Says

Most adults feel they have to monitor their behaviour in front of children: no swearing, no angry arguing about the dishwasher and no talking about sex.

But a new study has found that parents shouldn’t bottle up their arguments for a showdown when the kids have gone to bed – that it is actually better for children to see a display of candid emotions.

Researchers from Washington State University said that ‘healthy conflict’ (perhaps best to leave out the profanities and name calling) is preferable to suppressing your emotions, which will only teach children to do the same.

Sara Waters said: “Kids pick up on suppression, but it’s something a lot of parents think is a good thing to do.”