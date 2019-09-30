Sound the pop emergency alarm – Adele and Beyoncé have apparently recorded a song together. According to OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, the pair feature together on a song the band have recorded for their new album. And if that wasn’t enough star power for one song, Coldplay’s Chris Martin also plays a piano solo on the as-of-yet-unnamed track.

Christopher Polk via Getty Images Adele and Beyoncé

Ryan made the revelation during a red carpet interview at an iHeartRadio event in the US over the weekend. Teasing the album, the singer dropped the unexpected admission, saying: “[OneRepublic] have one song featuring Beyoncé and Adele, with a Chris Martin piano solo on the bridge.” However, we might have a while to wait to hear the track, as OneRepublic’s album isn’t due out until 2020.

It is the first sniff of new music from Adele we’ve had since the release of her third studio album 25 in 2015. More recently, it is her private life that has been hitting the headlines, following news of her split from husband Simon Konecki.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Adele with husband Simon Konecki in 2013