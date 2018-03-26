Tiffany Haddish has given us the biggest “WTF?” moment of 2018 so far, with an anecdote about Beyoncé being bitten on the face at a party.
In a new profile interview with GQ, the ‘Girls Trip’ actress says Beyoncé introduced herself at a party in December last year, and the two had a “brief, pleasant exchange”.
She also recalls that one of her fellow guests was an undisclosed actress who was “like, doing the mostest”. And it seems that “doing the mostest” includes “biting Beyoncé in the face”.
In Tiffany’s own words, she explains: “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ’Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him.
“They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’”
“And so then… a lot of things happened.”
Tiffany goes on to say that she and the mystery actress crossed paths all night, with the unknown guest even telling our protagonist to “stop dancing”, which understandably, she didn’t take too kindly to.
Following this, Tiffany approached Beyoncé to tell her she would “beat somebody ass at your party”, which the Queen Bey discouraged her from doing, instead telling her to “have fun”, culminating in this selfie:
Tiffany recalls: “Near the end of the party. Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’. She was like, ‘Yeah’. I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight’.
“She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill’.”
So there you have it, folks. Beyoncé had to talk Tiffany Haddish out of beating up an unidentified actress who had bitten her on the face at a party, insisting she was “not like that all the time”.
Beyoncé’s representative told GQ she “absolutely cannot comment on any of this” as she has “no knowledge” of the events described, but we’re absolutely dying to know more, so we’ve reached out for more info anyway.
Last month, Tiffany made headlines when she claimed she’d witnessed an undisclosed actress at a party (it’s not known whether this was the same biting-on-the-face event or another bizarre Knowles-Carter shindig) attempting to flirt with Jay-Z, despite Beyoncé being present at the time.
