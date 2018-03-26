Tiffany Haddish has given us the biggest “WTF?” moment of 2018 so far, with an anecdote about Beyoncé being bitten on the face at a party.

In a new profile interview with GQ, the ‘Girls Trip’ actress says Beyoncé introduced herself at a party in December last year, and the two had a “brief, pleasant exchange”.

She also recalls that one of her fellow guests was an undisclosed actress who was “like, doing the mostest”. And it seems that “doing the mostest” includes “biting Beyoncé in the face”.