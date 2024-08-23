Beyoncé Fans Are Not Happy That This Widespread Rumour Turned Out Not To Be True

Beyoncé on stage at the 2023 Grammys via Associated Press

Beyoncé fans were dealt a bit of a blow on Thursday night when rumours of her putting in an appearance at the Democratic National Convention proved to be nothing more than that.

Speculation about the chart-topping star topping by the event to lend her support to Kamala Harris began as the result of a widely-shared rumour claiming a surprise guest would be making an appearance that only a select few knew the identity of.

TMZ then added fuel to the fire when they claimed that the Texas Hold ’Em singer had made the journey to Chicago and was “getting ready to pop out” and voice her endorsement Harris in the upcoming US election.

Given that former Beyoncé collaborators The Chicks and Pink both sang during the event, some even thought the record-breaking Grammy winner might put on some class of performance, particularly given her 2016 song Freedom has become synonymous with the Harris campaign.

Imagine fans’ disappointment, then, when Bey was a no-show, and her rep later confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she was “never scheduled to be there”...

to whoever started the Beyoncé as dnc special guest rumour pic.twitter.com/y59dLZziZZ — T (@teewatterss) August 23, 2024

Beyonce at home reading all the tweets about Beyonce performing. 😂🤣#DNC2024CHICAGO #DNC pic.twitter.com/SuyeLNlxHy — Listen To The Black Gay Agenda On Spotify (@ItsMicahB) August 23, 2024

Beyoncé at home right now: pic.twitter.com/fr4iltEcqV — Demon Slayer (@_LaidBackBrian) August 23, 2024

This why Beyoncé made a song named America Has a Problem and then told us the problem is her cause look at us — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) August 23, 2024

the dnc’s social media manger watching the taylor swift/beyoncé surprise appearance speculation tweets pour in while lin-manuel miranda warms up

pic.twitter.com/CUo3l49LGk — one dozen rats at a keyboard (@PanasonicDX4500) August 22, 2024

whoever started the lie about Beyoncé attending the DNC, you will begin to cough in 3 days — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) August 23, 2024

Places Beyoncé was “rumored” to be at in 2024 (but never showed up):



- Coachella

- Stagecoach

- Olympics Performance

- DNC

- Her own music videos

- The Sphere Residency

- The Cowboy Carter Tour https://t.co/Qo8favK9Me — G3MINI (@G3MINI13) August 22, 2024

“Beyoncé will perform at the DNC tonight”



Beyoncé tonight: pic.twitter.com/guumrBwTd3 — 𐚁 onii 𐚁 (@__Onixivy_) August 22, 2024

TMZ later edited their original article, commenting: “To quote the great Beyonce, We gotta lay our cards down, down, down ... we got this one wrong.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time this week that Beyoncé has made headlines in connection with politics.

While the former Destiny’s Child star has not addressed these rumours publicly, it’s worth pointing out the video did disappear from the Trump team’s account shortly afterwards.