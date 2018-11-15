Beyoncé Has Pulled Her Ivy Park Line From Topshop (And She's Not The Only One)

Beyoncé has bought Sir Phillip Green out of her Ivy Park clothing line meaning the 37-year-old singer now owns 100 per cent of the activewear business.

Launched in 2014 the athletic line was partnered with the Arcadia empire and went on to be stocked in Topshop stores around the world from April 2016.

When it was previewed at Topshop’s Oxford Street flagship, in London, Beyoncé said she was “pushing the boundaries” of athletic wear.

Now, in a statement seen by the Daily Mail, Parkwood – Beyoncé’s company – has said it paid an undisclosed sum to obtain Green’s share of Ivy Park.