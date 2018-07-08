If Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s ‘APESHIT’ music video got you in the mood to take in a bit of art, then you’re in luck, with the Louvre announcing a new tour based around the artworks featured in the clip.

Last month, the most famous couple in music surprised everyone when they unveiled their first ever full album together, ‘EVERYTHING IS LOVE’, trailed by lead single, ‘APESHIT’.

The video for the track sees both Beyoncé and Jay-Z delivering their lines while striking a pose in front of the Louvre’s most iconic artworks, with the museum closing its doors for a full day so the pair could film the video for their secret project (it’s believed to have been filmed in May, when they ducked out of attending this year’s Met Gala at the last minute).