If Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s ‘APESHIT’ music video got you in the mood to take in a bit of art, then you’re in luck, with the Louvre announcing a new tour based around the artworks featured in the clip.
Last month, the most famous couple in music surprised everyone when they unveiled their first ever full album together, ‘EVERYTHING IS LOVE’, trailed by lead single, ‘APESHIT’.
The video for the track sees both Beyoncé and Jay-Z delivering their lines while striking a pose in front of the Louvre’s most iconic artworks, with the museum closing its doors for a full day so the pair could film the video for their secret project (it’s believed to have been filmed in May, when they ducked out of attending this year’s Met Gala at the last minute).
The Louvre has now announced visitors can pay for a 90-minute tour that will take them through the key pieces featured in the ‘APESHIT’ video, including ‘The Coronation Of Napoleon’, ‘Portrait Of A Black Woman’ and, of course, Leonardo Da Vinci’s ‘Mona Lisa’.
Also featured in the music video were the Venus de Milo, also included on the tour, and the museum’s iconic outdoor glass pyramid.
Take a closer look at the route on the Louvre’s website.
‘EVERYTHING IS LOVE’ reached number five in the UK albums chart upon its release, which isn’t bad considering it came out on a Saturday night, a day later than its chat competitors, and was initially a TIDAL exclusive.
The album sees Beyoncé and Jay-Z rapping about, among other things, their love for one another, seemingly putting an end to the marital drama outlined on their most recent solo releases ‘LEMONADE’ and ‘4:44’.