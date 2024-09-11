'It Scared Me': Beyoncé Shares Her Honest Take On Those AI-Generated Covers

Beyoncé at last year's Grammys via Associated Press

Beyoncé has admitted she has some concerns about the rise of artificial intelligence when it comes to music.

During a new interview with GQ, the record-breaking singer opened up about dealing with disinformation as part of modern life.

Advertisement

“We live in a world of access,” she said. “We have access to so much information – some facts, and some complete bullshit disguised as truth.

“Our children can FaceTime and see their friends at any given moment. My husband and I? We used calling cards and Skype when we were falling in love. I couldn’t afford the international hotel bills, so I literally would get international calling cards to call him.

“Just recently, I heard an AI song that sounded so much like me it scared me. It’s impossible to truly know what’s real and what’s not.”

Advertisement

Bey is far from the only star to speak out against about fans’ AI-generated covers, though.

Ariana Grande recently voiced a similar opinion, revealing earlier this year that she finds fans’ use of AI to make it sounds like stars are performing other people’s songs “terrifying”.

“What are we doing?” the Wicked star lamented. “What? Why? I hate it.”

Since then, former Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall was asked about the same issue, admitting: “I absolutely hate it, sorry. I think if we open that Pandora’s box too much, then I just don’t know where it will end.

“I don’t think people should be allowed to use other people’s voices without their permission. I see that actually with Little Mix covers, like, ‘this is Little Mix doing an Ariana Grande song’, and I’m like, ‘I don’t like it!’.”