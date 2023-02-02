29 Tweets That Sum Up The Absolute Agony Of Trying To Get Beyoncé Tickets

When Beyoncé announced her highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour on Wednesday, it’s fair to say fans (who weren’t lucky enough to be at her invite-only show in Dubai last week) were a little giddy at the prospect of seeing her in the flesh for her first solo live shows since 2016′s Formation tour.
But that joy and excitement quickly turned to stress and anxiety for the Beyhive on Thursday morning, when O2 customers were given the chance to get their hands on the first batch of pre-sale tickets for shows in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland and London.
But at 10am, the O2 site and app instantly crashed under the huge demand.
Those who did manage to bag themselves any of the highly-coveted tickets forked out between £56 to £199, with VIP “on stage” seats set at an eye-watering £1,950 to £2,390.
But never mind some of those ticket prices, the whole experience was enough to send some fans off for a very long lie down in a darkened room.
As the minutes ticked down to 10am, the tension was palpable
Tension turned to hope as 10am finally arrived...
And then...
And this wasn’t even the general ticket sale
There was at least one person on the planet not completely losing their mind
And just because the site was eventually restored didn’t mean things got any less stressful...
For some, the whole thing turned into a spectator sport
Others wanted to remind everyone to think of their fellow fans...
Yeah, good luck with that...
It didn’t take long for highly-inflated resale tickets to go on sale
Which was the last straw for some
Many questioned whether anyone had actually managed to secure any tickets...
And then, the devastating answer came...
Some couldn’t believe it
Others questioned if they had it in them to go through the whole nerve-shredding process again
While others were going to try their luck seeing her outside of the UK
Or just outside of the stadium
And finally...
If you weren’t luckily enough to bag tickets, don’t despair (yet).
Usually only 10-20% of tickets are reserved for pre-sales in the UK, so there will be plenty more opportunities to make sure you’re there with further pre-sales on Friday and Monday and when tickets go on general sale on Tuesday 7 February.
Good luck!