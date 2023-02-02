29 Tweets That Sum Up The Absolute Agony Of Trying To Get Beyoncé Tickets

Beyoncé Mason Poole/Parkwood Media via Getty Images

When Beyoncé announced her highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour on Wednesday, it’s fair to say fans (who weren’t lucky enough to be at her invite-only show in Dubai last week) were a little giddy at the prospect of seeing her in the flesh for her first solo live shows since 2016′s Formation tour.

But that joy and excitement quickly turned to stress and anxiety for the Beyhive on Thursday morning, when O2 customers were given the chance to get their hands on the first batch of pre-sale tickets for shows in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland and London.

But at 10am, the O2 site and app instantly crashed under the huge demand.

Those who did manage to bag themselves any of the highly-coveted tickets forked out between £56 to £199, with VIP “on stage” seats set at an eye-watering £1,950 to £2,390.

But never mind some of those ticket prices, the whole experience was enough to send some fans off for a very long lie down in a darkened room.

As the minutes ticked down to 10am, the tension was palpable

Not to be dramatic, but if I don’t get a ticket for the Renaissance tour, I may pass out I fear — Steph (@StephanieYeboah) February 1, 2023

No one and I mean NO ONE but Beyoncé has me sweating like this pic.twitter.com/YNyU60nvUP — BLᗑCK PEPPᗑ 🇬🇧🇯🇲🇸🇽🏁 (@iamblackpeppa) February 2, 2023

Tension turned to hope as 10am finally arrived...

And then...

O2 Priority has already crashed pic.twitter.com/V17TfJZBQE — David Opie (@DavidOpie) February 2, 2023

Beyonce crashing o2 priority pic.twitter.com/rwemuwUQ4Y — L M (@leemc87) February 2, 2023

O2 Priority stops working the day of Beyoncé’s pre sale?



ROCK NATION MUST PAY pic.twitter.com/cstqp2hyhp — #GermConcise (@RejiYates) February 2, 2023

And this wasn’t even the general ticket sale

i refuse to believe everyone is suddenly a beyonce fan and has o2 priority THE MATH IS NOT MATHING — i’m not celine, i’m... peline (@bla3kpanth3rs) February 2, 2023

There was at least one person on the planet not completely losing their mind

Watching my colleague lose her shit in the queue for Beyonce tickets makes me extremely grateful for not being this enthusiastic about anything in my life. — nicki (parody, no affiliation with nicki) (@nickifyi) February 2, 2023

And just because the site was eventually restored didn’t mean things got any less stressful...

We're in the queue for @Beyonce tickets and we may be here quite some time.... pic.twitter.com/ga9MlWXWNF — THE LINE OF BEST FIT (@bestfitmusic) February 2, 2023

The queue for Beyonce tickets is insane 😭😭 did the Queen even have this many people for her lying in state? — Septimus 🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) February 2, 2023

What number are you in the queue for Beyonce tickets!? #beyonce #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/LS67xJv9je — Elektra Fence ⚡️ (@ElektraFence) February 2, 2023

121,560 people in front of me? MOVE OUT DE WAY — David Chipakupaku 🏴🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) February 2, 2023

Wdym 66,000 people ahead of me in the queue? How do you lot all have o2 I thought I was special😭 — Emma Loffhagen (@emmaloffhagen) February 2, 2023

Ticketmaster just giving any old random numbers for how many people are in the queue ahead of you. '75784839933humptydumpty' - sure Jan! — Moya Lothian-McLean (@mlothianmclean) February 2, 2023

For some, the whole thing turned into a spectator sport

me watching everyone attempt o2 priority pic.twitter.com/gHqbZhjfMl — ❤️🔥 (@motosamii) February 2, 2023

I’m loving the tweets, I’m loving the Beyoncé hunger games. Yes entertain me, keep going. Jump on zooms if you can! pic.twitter.com/zgTorqci9s — Nicolas-Tyrell Scott (@iamntyrell) February 2, 2023

Others wanted to remind everyone to think of their fellow fans...

ONLY BUY AS MANY BEYONCÉ TICKETS AS YOU NEED is basically what she means here https://t.co/63H49ujK3f — Mat 🏳️🌈 (@EgglestonMathew) February 2, 2023

Yeah, good luck with that...

Scrap the concept of ticketmaster because it clearly is inadequate. Put everybody into a room and let us all fight. — t (@whatsthetee__) February 2, 2023

It didn’t take long for highly-inflated resale tickets to go on sale

How are people selling Beyonce tickets already, there are still 200k people ahead of me on O2 priority pic.twitter.com/4p2khZwUCI — V (@ladyv128) February 2, 2023

Which was the last straw for some

me going into every O2 store i see today pic.twitter.com/8ckFWo1PMS — benjamin dean (@NotAgainBen) February 2, 2023

Many questioned whether anyone had actually managed to secure any tickets...

Has anyone actually managed to buy Beyoncé presale tickets via O2 Priority/Ticketmaster? This is anxiety-inducing — Zainab (@serendipityspin) February 2, 2023

And then, the devastating answer came...

IM SEEING MY MUVA BEYONCÉ pic.twitter.com/Qg4UhrMYpE — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) February 2, 2023

Still shaking from the fact I got Beyoncè tickets!!! 😭🤍 — Primrose 🥀 (@pnmzizi) February 2, 2023

Some couldn’t believe it

Wait people actually managed to get tickets to beyonce ?! pic.twitter.com/owy5kIoy8J — Cee (@overth11nker) February 2, 2023

Others questioned if they had it in them to go through the whole nerve-shredding process again

so you’re telling me I have to try again on Tuesday with everyone else ???? pls Beyoncé we are in the trenches — Dayna (@ddaynab) February 2, 2023

While others were going to try their luck seeing her outside of the UK

Nobody should be shocked if they see me in Warsaw, Poland for Beyoncé. Never been on my travel hit list but it might be now. — mabintou (@mabintou) February 2, 2023

Or just outside of the stadium

Me enjoying life outside Tottenham stadium on May 30th listening to Beyonce from a distance because I couldn't get tickets. pic.twitter.com/cGkjgGjLcp — Stephen Leng (@steveleng) February 2, 2023

And finally...

We apologise to anyone experiencing difficulties trying to get Beyoncé tickets through Priority. Tickets are selling and we're seeing huge demand. We're doing everything we can behind the scenes to help keep the app running smoothly. — O2 (@O2) February 2, 2023

If you weren’t luckily enough to bag tickets, don’t despair (yet).

Usually only 10-20% of tickets are reserved for pre-sales in the UK, so there will be plenty more opportunities to make sure you’re there with further pre-sales on Friday and Monday and when tickets go on general sale on Tuesday 7 February.