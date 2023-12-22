Beyoncé performing on the Renaissance tour over the summer Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Beyoncé fans couldn’t believe their eyes on Thursday night when the Queen Bey paid them a surprise visit during an event to celebrate the release of her Renaissance concert film.

Footage captured from the Club Renaissance celebration showed the legendary singer paying her Brazilian fans a visit for the first time in over a decade – and the reaction from the crowd was, understandably, enormous.

“Brazil, I love you so much,” she told her Brazilian fans (per The Hollywood Reporter). “I came because I love you so much. … It was very important to be here, right here.”

She also explained: “I was not able to come [to Brazil] for the Renaissance tour, but I’m so happy to give the Renaissance film, so you guys can be a part of the Renaissance. Because you are the Renaissance.”

Beyoncé explains the importance of her visit to Brazil:



"I was not able to come for the RENAISSANCE tour, but I'm so happy to give y'all the RENAISSANCE film... You are the RENAISSANCE." 💛 pic.twitter.com/SJncuKdTSy — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) December 22, 2023

BEYONCE OMFGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/lL3nqP3E88 — Tyler Carey SAW BEYONCÉ 7/17/23!!!! (@mimiscataIog) December 22, 2023

During her brief Club Renaissance appearance, Beyoncé also reprised a key moment from her latest tour, trying out the “everybody on mute” challenge.

However, it’s fair to say that the fans in attendance were a little too overcome with excitement at being so close to their idol to play along…

Beyoncé trying to get Brazilians to do the mute challenge 😂😂. She can’t be serious, like sis, they haven’t seen you in 50 years pic.twitter.com/pdQYotuD9Z — Hermaden (Fan Account) (@IChoseViolences) December 22, 2023

Beyoncé: “look around everybody on mute”



Brazil after 10 long years: pic.twitter.com/7bs3fat7QZ — Nalá | fan account (@BoricuaHive) December 22, 2023

Beyoncé: look around everybody on mute!



Brazil: pic.twitter.com/JiO5r8ktid — Allie (@Fergyonce) December 22, 2023

beyoncé: look around everybody on mute



brazil:

pic.twitter.com/9hNnbnwgPM — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) December 22, 2023

Beyonce: everybody on mute 🎤



Brazil: pic.twitter.com/jxMdFepsXL — Ricky Cornish (@rickycornish) December 22, 2023

Beyoncé: look around everybody on mute

Brazil: pic.twitter.com/ArykCmdM4D — byron (@lmp3rfect) December 22, 2023

Frankly, we can’t say we blame them.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance film first hit cinemas in many territories at the beginning of December, before the record-breaking Grammy winner revealed earlier this year it was getting an even wider release.