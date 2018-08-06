Beyoncés Vogue Cover Is Here And It May Be Our Favourite September Issue Ever

American Vogue’s September cover has been revealed and it’s a good one. Not only is Queen Bey making her presence known on the newsstands, it is the first issue in Vogue’s 125-year history that a black person has photographed the cover. Tyler Mitchell will truly go down in history – he’s only 23.

It’s also the first issue that has been directed by Beyonce – or any icon other than Anna Wintour. The issue has been prefaced with “Beyoncé in Her Own Words: Her Life, Her Body, Her Heritage” and is home to various chapters of her life.

Talking pregnancy and body acceptance the singer says: “I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies. That’s why I stripped away the wigs and hair extensions and used little makeup for this shoot. To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller.” While on the topic of her legacy she notes: “I’m in a place of gratitude right now. I am accepting of who I am. I will continue to explore every inch of my soul and every part of my artistry. I want to learn more, teach more, and live in full.”

One of the photos from the issue shows Beyoncé with a halo headdress, a homage, we like to think, to the Met Gala this year where the theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”. Other images captured the singer in natural light, against nature, flowers and fruit.

